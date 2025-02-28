Lizzo is beginning a new chapter of love and self-confidence — and she’s experiencing this love as she’s out and about in the world. On Friday, Feb. 28, the four-time Grammy-winning artist shared her new single “Love in Real Life,” which is the title track of her upcoming studio album.

On her new song, — which marks her first solo single release in three years — Lizzo makes an emboldened return, firmly refusing to sit around at home and let her fears get in the way of the love of those around her. As she kicks off her new era, she’s vocalizing what she wants, and won’t settle for less. “Give me something I can throw it back for / By the end of the world, by the еnd of the night / Baby, come over hеre, I need love in real life,” she sings over a punchy, percussive track, channeling the likes of Tina Turner and the rock and roll legends who continue to inspire her.

The song serves as a kick-off to what promises to be a remarkable era coming almost three years after the release of her album Special — which spawned the hits “About Damn Time” and the viral “Birthday Girl.”

Lizzo Tears Up the Town in Her Apocalyptic Visual

In the song’s accompanying video, directed by Colin Tilley, Lizzo steps out on the town with her friends to lift her spirits as she’s recovering from a broken heart. She and her crew dance the night away, releasing all their worries and cares as they become zombies. Still, even in the afterlife, Lizzo and her loved ones can’t help but groove.

Lizzo has been teasing this new era for the past few weeks. Earlier this month, she took to her social media pages to share a video bidding farewell to the Special era — in which she spray-painted “bye b***h” on the album’s cover art.

In addition to an upcoming album, Lizzo will soon make a return to the stage. She will perform three intimate fan shows next month — at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on March 12, Irving Plaza in New York City on March 16, and First Avenue in Minneapolis on March 18. Fans can sign up for the pre-sales at Lizzo’s official website. Pre-sales begin March 5 and general on-sale begins March 6 at 10 a.m. local time.

Lizzo’s Love In Real Life album is set for release later this year.

LISTEN ON SPOTIFY