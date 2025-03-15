Lizzo is back with another single as she breaks back into the music world. On Thursday, she released the music video and single “Still Bad,” where she shows that she is still that girl that everyone fell in love with when she first debuted. Lizzo first posted the teaser to her song on Instagram with the caption “SHE BACK IN THE BUILDING,” and “Still Bad” shows that maybe she never truly left.

“Still Bad” opens with Lizzo singing on top of a car before a stranger throws red paint on her. She then appears in the woods dressed in red, with blood on her face, as she sings in front of a car that is on fire and dances with demons. Lizzo is back in her element as she releases an 80s vibes disco-funk single, an aesthetic and sound she is well known for. In the song, Lizzo looks to heal, as she declares in the chorus, “I don’t need him, I need a drink!/ Let’s turn this pain into some champagne, baby!”

“Still Bad” comes after Lizzo embraced love in her comeback single “Love In Real Life,” which was released three years after her fourth studio Grammy-nominated album, Special, which featured Grammy-award winning single “About Damn Time.” With the release of “Still Bad” and “Love In Real Life,” Lizzo is saying goodbye to the Special era.

Lizzo Has Since Returned To The Stage

“Love In Real Life” and “Still Bad” are two singles that allowed Lizzo to tell her own story and move forward. Both are the lead singles for the upcoming album that is still being kept in the dark, meaning her listeners will likely witness Lizzo coming back into herself and recovering from heartbreak. Lizzo teased the new era on social media before the release of “Love In Real Life,” as she spray-painted “bye b**tch” on Special’s album cover. Given that two of those songs use 80s and disco aesthetic, Lizzo’s new album will likely see her return to the sounds where she was most recognized.

“Love In Real Life” and “Still Bad” were released nearly two years after the shocking lawsuit where Lizzo’s backup dancers accused her of creating a “toxic work environment,” a lawsuit case she felt “blindsided” by. In December 2024, another lawsuit filed by a stylist, Asha Daniels, who accused Lizzo of “racial and sexual harassment”, was dropped. This is because a Los Angeles federal judge ruled that she could not sue Lizzo as an individual. However, Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc is still a defendant in the ongoing case.

On Wednesday, Lizzo performed at an underplay concert at the Wiltern in Los Angeles, her first show since the lawsuits were filed. During the concert, she opened up about the difficulties and challenges she faced since the lawsuits, as she told the crowd she was “so heartbroken by the world” and “so deeply hurt” that she did not want to live anymore. With Lizzo back in the scene, fans can expect more music from her.

Lizzo’s new single, “Still Bad,” can be streamed across music platforms.