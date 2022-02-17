It’s (finally) time to make room for the big girls. Lizzo, the three-time Grammy winner who became a household name when it comes to body positivity and feminism, is set to bring big girls front and center with a new reality competition series. Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls is an unscripted show in which ten girls compete for the chance of joining the "Good as Hell" and "Juice" performer on her world tour.

Hosted by Lizzo herself, the eight-episode competition is set to change the narrative around big girls the same way RuPaul’s Drag Race did for drag queens and America’s Next Top Model did for Black girls. In Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, the ten competitors will have to twerk it out, push their limits and expose their vulnerabilities from episode to episode – so expect some equally thrilling and tear-jerking moments to come.

The trailer shows Lizzo extremely comfortable as host of the series, and it also hints at the sort of challengers the girls will have to go through, which include cheerleading, stage presentations and, of course, countless rehearsals. The trailer also reveals that Lizzo won’t hold off on talking about how she feels as a big girl in the entertainment industry, and will also pep talk the heck out of her prospective dancers.

As it’s expected from talent competitions, influential names in the music and choreography business are set to guest judge beside the host and help the ten girls through their challenges. Some of the featured guests are legendary choreographers Tanisha Scott, Chawnta’ Marie Van, Shirlene Quigley, and Grace Holden. They have worked and gone on tour with A-listers like Rihanna, Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Mary J. Blige, and many others.

Also guest starring on Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls is powerhouse choreographer Charm La’Donna, who has come up with dance moves you’ve seen in Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Kendrick Lamar and many other popstars’ music videos and live performances. Rounding up the impressive list of guests are body movement expert Rashida KhanBey Miller, and multi-platinum singer/songwriter SZA.

Prime Video debuts Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Grrrls in the U.S. on March 25. In other countries and territories around the world, the premiere is slated for a May 2022 window. Check out the new trailer below:

And check out the official synopsis here:

Global superstar Lizzo is on the hunt for the next big thing. She is looking for confident, badass women to join her world tour, and only the most talented dancers will have what it takes to twerk it out on world stages with her and join in the ranks of the elite BIG GRRRLS.

