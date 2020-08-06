Lizzo to Create TV Shows for Amazon Prime Video Under First-Look Deal

It ain’t her fault that she’s out here making news, but Lizzo has just signed a first-look deal with Amazon Studios that will see her work with the company to create TV shows for Amazon Prime Video.

Lizzo is a three-time Grammy winner who has become a household name over the last several years thanks to songs like “Truth Hurts,” “Good as Hell” and “Juice,” as well as “Tempo” and “Jerome.” I’m a Metallica kind of guy, but with tunes that tasty, even I’ve become a Lizzo fan. And as a movie buff who dug Hustlers, I can also say that I wish we’d seen more of her in that movie. Screen-time wise, I’m saying. Get your heads out of the gutter!

Last year, Lizzo was named Entertainer of the Year by both Time Magazine and Entertainment Weekly, and she has graced the cover of more magazines than I can count. She has also performed at numerous awards shows, including this year’s Grammys ceremony, and served as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

“Lizzo is one of the most exciting, creative, joyful artists in the industry, and it is such a pleasure to announce this new deal with her,” said Amazon Studios boss Jennifer Salke. “She has such a unique perspective and we’re so excited to hear her ideas for new content that our Prime Video customers are sure to love.”

“I’m so excited to partner with the amazing team at Amazon,” added Lizzo. “Thank you to Jen Salke and the rest of the team for making this dream come true. I can’t wait to get started and share my vision with the world.”

I don’t get excited by new music artists very often, but I really think the sky’s the limit for Lizzo, who seems to have a great personality in addition to actual talent. I can absolutely see her thriving on her own Amazon show, be that a #blackAF-type comedy, a Claws-type drama, or a reality show of some kind, but if there’s one wish in have for her career, it’s that she plays a Bond girl in the next 007 movie, regardless of who dons the tuxedo next. Beauty comes in many forms, after all, and we all know how Bond likes to shake things up.

If you missed Lizzo in Hustlers and need some extra encouragement to watch that movie, click here to read Perri Nemiroff‘s original festival review out of Toronto.