Since her mainstream breakthrough, Lizzo’s persona has brought a ray of positivity and inclusivity to the world of entertainment. From her music to her Saturday Night Live appearance, she brings her message everywhere she goes. It is unsurprising, then, that Lizzo brings her signature positivity to her recent duties as host of her own reality competition series, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. Throughout the show, Lizzo celebrates the accomplishments of the show’s contestants, spends time actively engaging with them, and serves as a model for the women hoping to break into entertainment. Lizzo’s compassion, caring, and commitment to their development make the show a refreshing entry to the reality completion canon. Even more revelatory is how Lizzo’s message of positivity is incorporated into the competition series structure itself.

On synopsis alone, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls seems like your typical competition series. Thirteen women compete to be one of Lizzo’s Big Grrrls (the name for her background dancers) at an upcoming show at the Bonnaroo music and arts festival, and perhaps join her on tour. Based on everything fans of the format have seen, the expectation would be that the potential Big Grrrls face-off in weekly challenges that end in episodic eliminations until the winner is revealed. It would also be expected, then, that each week would be filled with dramatic altercations between the women, as the typical format usually yields. However, from the competition’s trajectory to the weekly challenges, Watch Out for the Bug Grrrls reformats the typically conflict-ridden structure to be an encouraging experience.

The show begins with a series of auditions from the Big Grrrl hopefuls. As Lizzo explains, she has already scoured the landscape for the 13 best "thicc" dancers she can find. The initial auditions then only feature the 13 dancers Lizzo features in the series. Unlike other competition series that use the first auditions to juxtapose what talent is to be admired versus what is to be laughed at (popularized by American Idol’s “let’s mock the ‘bad ones’” format), all the dancers featured in the audition round are to be appreciated. Significantly, Lizzo is also the only person for whom they audition. Many of the contestants even say to the camera that they were expecting the show’s non-Lizzo producers to be the only ones watching them (which speaks to how common knowledge this process is). However, Lizzo is there greeting them from the beginning. This demonstrates just how committed Lizzo herself is to their individual growth over the course of the series. The audition process thus provides the foundation for a series that is interested in building its contestants up, not tearing them down.

By the end of the first episode, “Becoming 100% That Bitch,” the show sets up how its competition trajectory radically differs from other series. After the auditions, the women work with creative director and choreographer Charm La’Donna to rehearse for a dance battle that determines which of the contestants will get to move into the Big Grrrls mansion. This challenge plays out the most similarly to other competition shows — and especially dance competition shows. The contestants learn choreography as a group and freestyle individually during the dance battle to demonstrate their skills. At the end of the challenge, two of the contestants are sent home (no contestant names are revealed throughout this piece to avoid spoilers). With her trademark positivity, Lizzo sends the eliminated contestants home on a promising note. In a surprising move, the next contestant pulled forward is not sent home but sent straight to rehearsals for Lizzo’s upcoming Bonnaroo show. With one decision, Lizzo switches up the game and essentially crowns one of the winners at the end of Episode 1. This decision is especially significant because first, the contestant chosen to be an immediate Big Grrrl can now serve as a model for the rest of the women, and second, it demonstrates the series is not solely focused on building to an epic winner announcement at the end of the show. When contestants prove their abilities, they are immediately recognized.

After Episode 1, the show’s uplifting structure is found in the series’ spin on weekly challenges. Rather than pit the women against one another, each episode features the contestants participating in weekly rehearsals and self-care sessions. Over the course of the episodes, the women begin to learn the choreography for Bonnaroo. In addition to the proper eight-counts, they learn how to deal with stage elements like wind, pyrotechnics, and multi-level platforms. The rehearsal structure privileges professional development over personal conflicts. Along the way, they participate in sensual movement classes and nude photo shoots to help them develop self-confidence and unlock their inner bad bitch. Significantly, contestants are also encouraged to set boundaries during these self-care sessions. No competitor is forced to go fully nude during the photo shoot session if they do not want to because there is no “winner.” The point of the shoot is not to find out who is the best at modeling, but to help them get in touch with their raw beauty. Through these events, the women develop comradery and find sisterhood. While they develop their dance ability, they are journeying toward self-love. Instead of ending each episode with a conflict-ridden send-off, each episode feels like a warm embrace.

Watch Out for the Big Grrrls also prioritizes positivity through its disinterest in weekly eliminations. Rather, all 10 contestants who remain after Episode 1 are presumed to make it to the finale and be a part of Lizzo’s dance crew. Episode 1's conclusion is, therefore, the series’ only traditional elimination. Lizzo and the recurring choreographers and creative directors routinely hint that they do not have to take all 10 dancers, but several episodes move forward without any structured elimination. Instead of ending episodes with vote-offs or contestants dancing for their lives, each episode ends with Lizzo presenting two awards to standout dancers that week. In classic Lizzo fashion, the awards are named “The Juice Award” and “The 100% That Bitch Award.” The awards reward growth in confidence, presence, and self-love, rather than exclusively focusing on who is the “best” during that episode’s choreography. The women can then routinely serve as inspiration for each other throughout the series.

Now, this is not to say that the show does not feature any eliminations after that first episode. But even those contestants who are excused from the competition are not done so in the name of yielding reality television-style drama. One contestant who is excused early is asked to leave because she is causing conflict amongst the group. The episode is not structured for an elimination, but Lizzo steps in because the contestant is acting more like she is on a traditional reality series than one about self and group love. When additional contestants are excused, it is never presented as a means to pit contestants against one another. Instead, they are asked to leave simply because they are not able to fulfill the choreography as needed for the upcoming show. Because they are dismissed with respect, recognition of what they do bring to the table, and with the affirmation that they could join Lizzo in the future, even when contestants are eliminated, it is handled with grace. And, because Lizzo walks the walk, fans may notice some of these contestants on stage with her in some of her recent performances.

Not only does Watch Out for the Big Grrrls prove that Lizzo is an entertainment polymath, but it also demonstrates what is possible for the reality competition series format. When shows break away from traditional structures, they can better fill the gaps in the types of programming that are needed, and if there is one thing everyone needs right now, it is more positivity. The show’s six Emmy nominations, including one for Outstanding Competition Series, prove that Watch Out for the Big Grrrls is deserving of attention for rewriting the competition format from the ground up with positivity.