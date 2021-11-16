The 'Masters of Sex' star will likely play Libby, the narrator and friend of the title's Toby Fleishman.

Lizzy Caplan, the Masters of Sex and Castle Rock star, is the first lead cast for FX on Hulu's upcoming limited series Fleishman is in Trouble based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner's 2019 bestselling debut novel, Deadline reports. While not confirmed, it's believed she will play Libby, the book's narrator and Dr. Toby Fleishman's old college friend.

Fleishman is in Trouble centers around Fleishman as he navigates his recent divorce and the world of online dating. He finds greater success as a 40-something online than he ever did before meeting his ex-wife. But when she suddenly vanishes and leaves him with the kids, Fleishman is left to juggle the strange new dating landscape, parenting, work, and friends. He realizes that in order to figure out why his ex-wife Rachel disappeared, he needs to reflect on the 14 years they shared and everything that pushed the relationship to the breaking point. Upon its release, it became a New York Times bestseller, earning high praise for flipping the typical failed marriage story on its head.

Brodesser-Akner will write the limited series and is executive producing alongside Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, and Susannah Grant. Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris of Little Miss Sunshine fame are set to direct several episodes. The show is produced by ABC Signature. Currently, no other casting decisions have been announced by FX outside of Caplan.

Outside of her award-nominated performance on Showtime's Masters of Sex, Caplan starred as Annie Wilkes in the Stephen King-inspired horror anthology series Castle Rock and played Marlena in J. J. Abrams' sci-fi horror Cloverfield. Most recently, she joined Paramount+'s TV series adaptation of the 1987 sexually charged psychological thriller Fatal Attraction, taking on the role of Alex that originally was played by Glenn Close. Fleishman is in Trouble does not currently have a release date.

