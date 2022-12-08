Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Fleishman Is in Trouble.

Hulu's limited drama series Fleishman Is in Trouble has released four of its eight episodes, and so far, one character stands tall above the rest. Libby Epstein (Lizzy Caplan) is an active, present character and an intrusive narrator in the show adapted from the book of the same name. She adds an invaluable extra layer to proceedings and makes the happenings infinitely more compelling.

Who Is Libby?

Toby Fleishman (Jesse Eisenberg) is a frantic, intelligent, emotionally volatile, confused protagonist. As the title suggests, he is at a testing period of his life, and moments of calm and achievement seem fleeting compared to the amount of time he spends worrying or trying to solve the issues around his recently divorced wife, Rachel (Claire Danes), and her curious disappearance. Libby is Toby's friend from college, and she, along with their friend Seth (Adam Brody), was a part of a seemingly unbreakable trio. Now, she is a suburban housewife, staying home with the kids and her brooding husband, Adam (Josh Radnor). Her part in Toby's tumultuous present has only spawned because a therapist instructed Toby to reach back out to people he was friends with before his marriage. In the wake of his scarring divorce, the trio is reunited and reestablish some form of lost connection. Libby's initial role presents itself as simple. She's a long-lost friend, watching from the inside and out, just as she does in her narration.

Libby as the Show's Narrator

The first voice present in the show is Libby's. The viewer does not know it yet, because that reveal comes halfway through the first episode, but Libby is there to guide from the start. Immediately it becomes apparent that her voice has a lot of associated power. She speaks with insight into Toby's mind, momentary thoughts, reactions, and established opinions on particular parts of society, including the Upper East Side of Manhattan. She informs the viewer about Toby's memories even though her character was not present during them and introduces new settings in the supposed present that she is not there to attend. Curious moments occur when the third-person commentary on Toby's thoughts blends into a first-person account of his inner monologue, particularly in heated moments where Toby reacts instinctively or worries about Rachel.

As previously mentioned, this limited series has been adapted from a novel, and the insight into Toby's thoughts is invaluable. Numerous happenings would only be engaging with the intelligent, underappreciated Liver doctor's opinion on the matter. The omnipresent and omniscient Libby rejuvenates the role of narrator and brings us closer to Toby, whose mental state and coping with his divorce is what Fleishman Is in Trouble is all about. It is also where the humor of the show primarily originates. Toby is in the sort of social bubble, line of work, and life scenario that isn't particularly conducive to comedy. Yet when Libby speaks to his rather amusing thoughts or even dreams, in the case of the most recent episode, there is comic relief that helps to balance out the general high-functioning stress of the show. Toby's contempt for the superrich and willingness to distract himself from his emotions from mostly hollow, mostly online sexual encounters provide some dark comedy to counter his other issues.

Libby as a Character in the Story

Despite her recurring presence, Libby is not on the screen often. She features in every episode but is very much a background character. From her introduction, it is apparent that she is unsatisfied with her current position as a housewife and feels largely unfulfilled from her indistinct days. Her fascination with Toby's situation, particularly as he reveals why he went through a divorce, what it entails, and how his life has become filled with all sorts of novelty, especially romance, is obvious. Her eyes widen every time he mentions the prospects of new sexual partners. Her interest appears increasingly vicarious as her comparatively stable life is briefly exposed.

Libby has also brought us into the past and how she, Toby, and Seth used to interact at university. They find themselves together as Seth desperately flings himself at random women. Libby gives an insight into her perspective when she acknowledges that she and Toby could have become involved had it not been for their friendship. This vital nugget of information serves as an interesting backbone to the suggestions that she is interested in him. The more scenes of Libby there are, the more information there is to support this suggestion. The narrator is known not to be a fan of Rachel, both from her description of her and from her dialogue. She denounces Rachel immediately after Toby shares the news of his divorce with her. And Libby and her don't get along in their introduction in the slightest. Furthermore, Libby's husband, Adam, is distinctly hostile toward Toby. Without any form of accusation, his mood when Toby is around, combined with his inquisitive glances, suggests that he is suspicious of them or at least is uncomfortable with the way his wife acts toward him.

Because of her evolution through the first four episodes, there is certainly reason to be cautious about Libby as the narrator. She is incredibly powerful as the one who is picking and choosing how to tell the story, and her motives, while unclear and unannounced, could be considered suspicious. There is no way to know if she is afflicted by her general dissatisfaction or feelings towards the protagonist or neither.

Regardless of her ultimate impact on the show and the protagonist, Libby is a vital character in the limited series. She may be too powerful and potentially unreliable, but she is needed to allow the show to flourish. Her ability to take us to different scenes and happenings and thoughts of the protagonist allows a fluid narrative structure that can thrive with comedy and insight that brings us closer to Toby. Fleishman Is in Trouble incorporates mystery and suspense, and a variety of tactics to engage the audience, but none is more important than the established presence of the dual-functioning Libby brought to life both inside the story and outside of it by Caplan.

