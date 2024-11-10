Though he might not be a household name on the same level as someone like Bruce Lee or Jackie Chan, Lo Lieh is nonetheless a legend of classic martial arts cinema. Anyone who watches their fair share of iconic kung fu movies from the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s is likely to have seen Lieh pop up in a number of films, even if one wasn’t specifically seeking out things he was in.

Lo Lieh was particularly good at villainous roles, especially later in his career, but he was also able to play central – more or less – heroic characters, too, when the time called for it. Below are some of the best movies he was ever in, some of them in starring roles and others where he only showed up briefly. All demonstrate his screen presence and oftentimes his knack for participating in some well-choreographed action scenes, too (the cornerstone of any good kung fu flick).

10 'Executioners from Shaolin' (1977)

Director: Lau Kar-leung

Shaw Brothers was a studio that pumped out so many good martial arts movies during the 1970s, with Executioners from Shaolin being one of the bunch; perhaps not one of the greatest, but solid in any event. It’s about a small family, all the members skilled in martial arts, and how a son in said family grows up and perfects his physical abilities in order to get revenge on the man who murdered his father.

Here, Lo Lieh plays that central villain, a eunuch named Pai Mei (not to be mixed up with the somewhat less evil – though still cruel, at times – kung fu master from Kill Bill: Vol. 2). Lieh’s a good antagonist here, and he helps elevate what’s otherwise pretty standard martial arts stuff, at least from a narrative perspective. Sequences of training and protagonists out for revenge are things one has to get used to seeing, if one wants to dig into classic kung fu cinema, after all.

9 'Human Lanterns' (1982)

Director: Sun Chung

There’s an unsettling spin to the kung fu action found in Human Lanterns (as the title probably implies), thanks to it being surprisingly heavy on horror and grisly combat. The story is mostly about two martial arts masters clashing, but all the while, their strings are being pulled by another individual who may or may not be behind those titular human lanterns.

So, in this film, there are scenes of people fighting and of people getting skinned; it really is the best (or worst) of both worlds (or genres). It’s certainly not the most balanced of martial arts movies, but then again, you might also be somewhat disappointed if a movie called Human Lanterns wasn’t at least a little bit gonzo. The colors are bright, the scenes of horror are squirm-inducing, and the fighting is reliably entertaining.

8 'Miracles: The Canton Godfather' (1989)

Director: Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan attempted something quite different with Miracles: The Canton Godfather, even if large chunks of it do feature the sort of action and physical comedy one would expect from one of his movies. Starring in and directing the film, Miracles: The Canton Godfather also tries to be a gangster movie, and one with a plot that’s both farcical and sometimes strangely romantic, too.

It’s a bit of an everything movie, and is kind of overstuffed, but the stuff here that works is a lot of fun, and it’s neat to see Jackie Chan thrive in something a bit unusual among his other titles. Lo Lieh’s role is ultimately pretty small (there are a ton of people who pop up in this quite lengthy movie), but he is here and it is, at least in part, a (rather underrated) martial arts movie, so it’s worth giving a shout-out to in any event.

7 'The Lady Hermit' (1971)

Director: Ho Meng-Hua

The Lady Hermit is a pretty female-centered martial arts film in the sense that the two primary characters are both women. One is a young student seeking education from a mysterious master, while the other ends up being that master in disguise. Lo Lieh’s character is another student, and that adds an element of romantic tension to the whole narrative; there are traces of a love triangle at play here.

But that part of The Lady Hermit never becomes too overwhelming, especially when there’s a villain here literally known as “Black Demon” that needs defeating… after some training, at least. The Lady Hermit hits all the beats it needs to, not doing much out of the ordinary but being pretty good all around. And, hey, that’s enough, in this instance, to make for a satisfying martial arts movie.

6 'Dragons Forever' (1988)

Director: Sammo Hung

Another classic Jackie Chan movie that Lo Lieh had a small role in, Dragons Forever is not directed by Chan like Miracles: The Canton Godfather was, but Chan is the lead actor here. And the director was someone who’s also thrived for decades as both a martial arts actor and director, Sammo Hung, who also plays a significant role in this film.

There’s a conflict here regarding those behind a chemical plant clashing with others who fear the plant is damaging the environment, and it pulls in multiple characters while the tone stays fairly lightweight. Dragons Forever doesn’t always nail the comedic beats it tries to go for, but there are too many skilled martial arts actors found within this one for the action scenes to ever veer anywhere close to being underwhelming.

5 'Five Fingers of Death' (1972)

Director: Jeong Chang-hwa

A film that’s sometimes also known as King Boxer, Five Fingers of Death is probably the most famous Lo Lieh movie that the actor had the lead role in. As such, it’s a particularly good demonstration of his star power and ability to carry a movie, with his character here being a martial arts student who tries to use his skills for good, and ends up clashing with various dangerous gang members as a result.

He's a standard sort of martial arts film hero here, and the plot is standard stuff as well, but it’s all in the execution; that’s what makes Five Fingers of Death work so well, in the end. The action is straightforward and rather brutal at times, and it’s certainly possible to see how the whole thing might well have influenced other classic kung fu/martial arts movies that were made in its wake.

4 'Clan of the White Lotus' (1980)

Director: Lo Lieh

Clan of the White Lotus is pretty easy to get into and appreciate, as far as older martial arts movies go, so it could well be a good starting point for anyone relatively new to the genre. Narratively, this one revolves around a cycle of revenge, with the titular priest – known as White Lotus – avenging the death of his fearsome brother by killing various people close to the film’s heroes.

Naturally, this means White Lotus has to be taken down, and on the fighting goes until there are eventually so few people left that there’s inevitably a “winner.” Lo Lieh is the titular villain here, and he’s pretty great, shining alongside the also legendary Gordon Liu, who is the closest thing to a central hero within this bloody, intense, and pretty much non-stop martial arts movie.

3 'Golden Swallow' (1968)

Director: Chang Cheh