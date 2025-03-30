Jason Momoa is set to make his DCU debut as Lobo in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow next year, and the character just got a wicked new figure to celebrate his imminent live-action arrival. Iron Studios unveiled the first images of a new Lobo figure on its official Instagram, showing the Czarnian anti-hero with his signature “Bite Me Fan Boy” jacket and a gun slung over his shoulder, with a cigar in his mouth and his mutt, Dawg, also standing with him. The new figure retails for $249.99 and is now available for pre-order. It is expected to ship out worldwide later this year between October and December. Different portrayals over the years have shown Lobo at various levels of power, but fans will certainly see a version next year strong enough to stand toe-to-toe with a Kryptonian in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

The last DC collectible Iron Studios released was for Deathstroke, the iconic Batman villain who, as James Gunn confirmed last year, has a spot in the DCU. It has just yet to be announced when and where he’ll show up. Iron Studios has given plenty of figures to Marvel recently, including a new Daredevil: Born Again collectible that was announced at the same time as the Lobo figure. Iron Studios also helped Marvel prepare for the looming release of Avengers: Doomsday by releasing a new figure of Doctor Doom, and although it’s based on his appearance in Marvel Comics and not the upcoming superhero tentpole, it still helps to build anticipation by giving fans a way to bring the legendary villain home.

Who Else Stars in ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’?

Featuring in the lead role of Kara Zor-El in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is Milly Alcock, who exploded to new levels of stardom thanks to her portrayal of Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon. Matthias Schoenaerts has been tapped to play the feature villain, Krem of the Yellow Hills, and he’s best known for his work in Rust and Bone and also for starring in The Old Guard. Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, and Emily Beecham will also star in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which Craig Gillespie will direct, thanks to a script from Ana Nogueira. The film is more than halfway through production and will be released next year on June 26.

The new Lobo Iron Studios figure is now available for pre-order and can be purchased here. Check out the first images of the collectible above and stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.