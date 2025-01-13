Jason Momoa has finally landed his dream comic book role. The former Aquaman will be portraying the rude, crude bounty hunter Lobo in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which stars Milly Alcock as Superman's cousin Kara Zor-El. Momoa previously floated the idea of starring as Lobo in an interview, saying: "So Lobo was…I collect comics, and I don’t do so much anymore, but he was always my favorite, and I always wanted to play Lobo, because I’m like, ‘Hello? It’s the perfect role,'" Believe it or not, this isn't the first time Lobo has been considered for a feature film. Warner Bros. has sought to bring the Main Man to the big screen, and it went through a considerable amount of talent to do so.

Guy Ritchie & Michael Bay Were Once Tapped To Do a 'Lobo' Film

The first rumblings of a Lobo movie came in 2009, when Guy Ritchie was tapped by Warner Bros to direct a film based on the bounty hunter's exploits. It's not the first time Ritchie's name came up concerning a DC Comics project; he was also meant to helm a Sgt. Rock film with Bruce Willis as the titular war hero. Years later, Warner Bros. would approach Michael Bay to direct a potential Lobo film based on a screenplay by Wonder Woman screenwriter Jason Fuchs. Neither project came to pass - Ritchie's was quietly shelved following the less-than-stellar reaction to Green Lantern and Bay wasn't too keen on WB pushing for a $200 million budget - but they both would have been a solid fit for the character. Ritchie's filmography leans on over-the-top violence, while Bay has made a name for himself with films that are powered on pure machismo (especially where his Transformers films are concerned).

Dwayne Johnson Could Have Played Lobo

Undeterred, Warner Bros. continued to press forward with plans for a Lobo film - and this time, they had an actor in mind to play the Main Man: Dwayne Johnson. The artist formerly known as the Rock was seeing his career take off due to the success of Fast Five, and even confirmed on Twitter that Brad Peyton, who he worked with on Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, was in talks to helm a Lobo film. But Warner Bros. chose to go in a different direction, prioritizing a film universe that would focus on DC's more well-known characters like Superman, Wonder Woman, and the Flash. Peyton discussed the move with ComingSoon.net:

"I think what’s happening with DC is that they have prioritized what they need to make first in order to kind of lay the foundations for the DC Universe...This is what I believe is happening just from what they’ve been taking about. They’re talking about ‘Justice League,’ ‘Batman v Superman,’ and going into ‘Flash,’ ‘Wonder Woman,’ and ‘Aquaman.’ Those are kind of the pillars of that universe."

Johnson would eventually play a DC Comics antihero with Black Adam, promising that "the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe would change." His words turned out to be ironically prophetic: Black Adam met with mixed reviews, and a muted box office, which eventually led Warner Bros to appoint James Gunn and Peter Safran as the new heads of DC Studios - ironically paving the way for Lobo to appear in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Lobo Almost Had His Own Spinoff Series