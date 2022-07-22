The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) brought comic writer's superheroes to life on the silver screen. Actors adopted the persona of their characters and perhaps provided their input or experiences to their characters. Besides the superheroes, the aesthetically and complex universes were often the superheroes' challenges to overcome or escape.

For instance, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in Thor: Ragnarok (2017) had to find a way to leave planet Saakar as Asgard was under attack. Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness(2022) took place in a futuristic version of Earth. Even though a few places in the MCU that can be visited such as New York, some only that exist in the CGI world.

New York (in most Marvel movies)

Luckily, New York exists outside the MCU. Whether it's Manhattan, Queens, or New York City, New York appeared across multiple Marvel films. In Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), viewers had a chance to see Queens from Peter Parker's perspective. However, Midtown Science High School (the high school Peter attended) only existed in the movie and comics.

In the 2021 TV series, Hawkeye, the skilled archers, Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), came across (or fought their way) at the Rockefeller Center, which is a recognizable landmark in New York with its iconic brightly lit-up Christmas tree. Spider-Man: Homecoming is available on STARZ. Hawkeye is available on Disney+, and its upcoming season 2 is in production.

TVA in 'Loki' (2021)

The TVA, also known as the Time Variance Authority serves as the control center for managing the ongoing events of the timeline. After the events of The Avengers (2012), Loki (Tom Hiddleston) ends up at the TVA after disrupting the timeline of the universe, thus potentially causing the timeline to break into multiple universes. Loki is left with either agreeing to fix the timeline or facing his punishment as a time-variant and being eliminated from the timeline.

At first glance, the TVA might appear as a prison filled with retro advertisements from the 1950s. In each episode, Loki explores more areas of the TVA such as its large library. Yet the TVA provided opportunities for many of its workers to easily travel to different universes. Season one of the TV series Loki is available on Disney+, and season 2 is currently filming in 2022.

Westview in 'WandaVision' (2021)

The small town of Westview barely surpassed 3,892 residents. Located in New Jersey, Westview appeared to be a friendly suburban town for a new family, at least for Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany). Throughout the series, Wanda and Vision traveled through different periods from the 1950s to the present.

Despite its helpful and kind neighbors, this town didn't exist even in Wanda's world. Not everything was as it seemed, and fans who binge-watched WandaVision (all nine episodes) discovered who was responsible for creating or enchanting the residents of Westview. WandaVision is available on Disney+.

Egypt in 'Moon Knight' (2022)

Egypt served as an important or rather key location in Moon Knight (2022). Oscar Isaac portrayed the main protagonist, Steven Grant, a former U.S. Marine who suffered from a dissociative identity disorder. Despite his intentions to try to move on from his poor childhood memories, he experienced nightmares but wasn't himself, but rather an Egyptian God.

In episode 2 of the series, Steven traveled to Egypt. What might be a disappointment for some fans of the series, is that although the series takes place in Egypt, (a location that exists outside the MCU), the series didn't film in Egypt. Moon Knight, according to IMDb, was filmed in European countries such as Hungary and Jordan. Moon Knight is available on Disney+

Madipoor in 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' (2021)

Maybe it's the vibrant light that illuminates the dark sky that makes Madipoor a destination worth visiting. Madipoor was a southeast Asian island that first appeared in the X-Men comics. The island appeared in the 2021 series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Episode 3 of the series focused on Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) traveling to Madipoor to find Zemo.

Zemo was the purple masked super-villain who manipulated Bucky's emotions (and drove him to kill). Even though Sam and Bucky were the protagonists of the series, the spotlight turned to Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) who aided the heroes in Madipoor. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021) is available on Disney+.

Asgard from 'Thor' (2011)

Against the backdrop of the rocky mountainous landscape is Asgard. Asgard was one of the nine realms that was connected by a golden bridge. The Asgardians adapted Norse gods and goddesses' styles (and outfits). Odin (Anthony Hopkins), the father of Thor (Hemsworth) and Loki (Hiddleston) ruled over Asgard.

Unfortunately, Asgard didn’t survive its last battle. Asgardians had to flee their home planet at the end of Thor: Ragnarok. To conquer Hela, Surtur destroyed Asgard. The Asgardians moved to Norway and had to adapt to living on Earth. Thor is available on Disney+.

Xander from 'Guardians of the Galaxy' (2014)

Xander was a futuristic and elaborate world that appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014). Despite its green spaces and complex architectural features, the planet endured a long war between the Kree of Hala and the Xandarians. In Guardians of the Galaxy, Groot (Vin Diesel), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), and Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) end up arrested on Xander after Groot, Gamora and Rocket Raccoon tried to capture Peter Quill.

Xander was at risk of being destroyed by Ronan. Unfortunately, Thanos destroyed Xander after he retrieved the Power Stone for the Infinity Gauntlet. The native Xandarians died at the hands of Thanos. Guardians of the Galaxy is available on Disney+.

