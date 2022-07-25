Netflix’s Locke and Key is somewhat of a buried treasure on the streaming service. While the series has been warmly received by fans and critics alike, it never quite became the pop culture juggernaut that other shows like Stranger Things or The Witcher have. However, it is still one of the most exciting shows to premiere on the service and before the third season comes August 10, you can stay busy watching some of the other shows that are similar to Locke and Key.

Stranger Things (2016-Present)

You’d be hardpressed to find a person who hasn’t given Netflix’s Stranger Things a try but considering its stellar cast, high production value and nostalgic ‘80s feel, there’s no reason why they shouldn’t. The sci-fi show has long been the crown jewel of Netflix and with the new season doing record numbers for the service, it’s easy to understand why. The series starts out as a story about a small town where a boy goes missing, prompting the arrival of a superpowered child and shaking the town of Hawkins to its core.

October Faction (2020)

This Netflix 2020 series only ran for a single season but it has enough similarities with Locke and Key to warrant a place on this list. Like Locke and Key this supernatural series is also based on comics, and focused on a central theme of family. The show follows a couple who are monster hunters and return to their hometown but are faced with a difficult choice when their own kids start developing powers there. There are monsters and warlocks abound, and enough family drama to keep everyone interested in the genre busy.

Dark (2017-2020)

Netflix’s first German-language series Dark is one of the most exciting shows on the streaming service. While Locke and Key is certainly darker than a lot of other family shows, the German series takes a more somber approach to its younger characters and storyline. The science fiction thriller dives into time travel after two children are abducted, leading to an exploration of four families in the fictional town of Winden, Germany. The show is a great blend of sci-fi and supernatural and arguably one of the smartest series with complex explorations of human nature mixed with parallel worlds and time travel.

Shadowhunters (2016-2019)

Cassandra Clare’s wildly popular YA series spawned the critically panned and box office disaster that was The Mortal Instruments: City Of Bones adaptation back in 2013, but eventually the book series found a new life on Freeform. The three season long series called Shadowhunters was a much more faithful adaptation of the world of angels and demons, with protagonist Clary (Katherine McNamara) thrust into a world of fantasy and mystery as she tries to find her missing mother and discovers that she is descended from a long line of demon hunters called Shadowhunters.

The Umbrella Academy (2019-Present)

If there isn’t enough Netflix on this list, then here’s another recommendation that is sure to fill the key shaped hole in any fan’s heart. The Umbrella Academy, adapted from comics by Gerard Way also dives into the supernatural world but it does so through a unique family of superheroes raised by an authoritative father and a robot mother. The show blends superhero action with family drama and continues to up the stakes season by season as it explores time travel and alternative realities. Bolstered by a cast such as Elliot Paige, Tom Hopper, Mary J. Blige and other talented actors, the series is a great binge and has a lot to offer to any fan bold enough to watch all three seasons before the fourth one arrives soon.

Mortel (2019-2021)

Image via Netflix

Another foreign language series worth exploring is France’s Mortel. The series revolves around two teenagers Sofiane (Carl Malapa) and Victor (Nemo Schiffman) who make a deal with a voodoo god Obe to figure out who murdered Sofiane’s brother. Sofiane is gifted the ability to manipulate others’ actions while Victor is gifted with mind control, however things predictably take a turn for the worse with the kids’ relation with the god and the two work together to break free from Obe. Luckily the two meet Luisa (Manon Besch) a voodoo-practicing teen who helps the duo imprison Obe. The series has two seasons, all available on Netflix.

Curon (2020)

Image via Netflix

This Italian drama centers on two teenagers who come to their mother’s hometown with her and become embroiled in supernatural horror that goes all the way back to their grandmother’s death and their mother’s departure. The series is an awkward blend of teen drama and horror as we see the two teenagers reckon with the evil that drove their mother out of the town in the first place. The Netflix show is a single season long, so you will have no trouble binging it on any given weekend even if it is a bit of a slow burn to begin with. The 2020 series stars Valeria Billelo, Fredrico Russo and Luca Lionello in leading roles.

A Series of Unfortunate Events (2017-2019)

Netflix’s take on author Lemony Snickets/Daniel Handler’s popular children’s novels A Series of Unfortunate Events was everything fans of the books wanted and although the web series is much lighter than Lockey and Key, it is nonetheless essential viewing for anyone interested in well-developed family shows. The series follows the adventures and misfortunes of the three Baudelaire children as they are whisked off to their various relatives following the mysterious death of their parents. Neil Patrick Harris puts his comedic and theater skills to full effect with a deliciously outsized performance as Count Olaf and the series is a great show of his considerable talent.

The Haunting of Hill House (2018)

A decidedly more adult fare than most of the recommendations on this list but if one thinks of supernatural family drama, then it is hard to skip Mike Flanagan’s brilliant take on Shirley Jackson’s The Haunting of Hill House. Exploring the family and relationships of the Crains as they confront the darkness lurking behind their childhood home, the Hill House. The show is split between two timelines, dealing with the kids experiences in the house back in the day and now how it continues to effect them in the present day. The series is a masterclass in horror filmmaking and Flanagan puts the ensemble cast and Netflix budget to great use, delivering one of the most iconic horror series to ever exist.