Locke & Key is making a return to Netflix for its third and final season on August 10, 2022. If you haven’t been up to speed with the show yet, here’s a quick summary. After the mysterious murder of their father, the rest of the Locke family decides to move into their old, ancestral home named Keyhouse. The three Locke siblings and their mother don’t realize that their humble abode is chock full of magical keys, each with their respective unique powers. But they’re not the only ones captivated by those keys. When a demon awakens from its slumber, the Locke family must protect their keys and figure out the true cause of their late father’s death.

While fans of the show may be discouraged by the series’ end, executive producers Meredith Averill and Carlton Cuse shared in a statement that three seasons are just the right amount for the supernatural thriller.

"Once we began working on the series, we felt three seasons was the ideal length to bring the story of the Locke family and their Keyhouse adventures to a satisfying conclusion," they explained. "As storytellers, we are grateful that we had the opportunity to tell our version of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's incredible story exactly the way we wanted. We're keeping the magical keys, though, for our own personal use."

In Locke & Key Season 3, the Locke family’s strengths and values are put to the test as they go head-to-head with what appears to be the greatest threat they’ve had to encounter. If you need a refresher on who’s playing who in the show, check out the cast and character guide below.

Darby Stanchfield as Nina Locke

Darby Stanchfield plays Nina Locke, the head matriarch of the Locke family who decides to move back to their ancestral home after the unexpected death of her husband. Nina is originally a warm-hearted, cheerful person with a lovingly adorable personality, not to mention her protectiveness as a parent. But due to the loss of her husband, she goes through a great deal of emotional turmoil, especially since she isn’t able to comprehend the mystical circumstances surrounding her. Nina is also a recovering alcoholic, but ironically, she draws her powers from alcohol abuse, allowing people to remember their past magical encounters. Nina also discovers that the Mending Key can restore inanimate objects. Stanchfield previously starred in the political drama series Scandal as Abby Whelan. She’s also played Helen Bishop in Mad Men and April Green in Jericho.

Connor Jessup as Tyler Locke

Connor Jessup plays Tyler Locke, the eldest of the three Locke siblings. Tyler’s heart has always been with his family, but there are times when he’s not the best big brother to his younger siblings. He’s also a very skeptical person and has a hard time believing his brother when he sees the mysterious, magical keys found in their ancestral home. But later on in the series, Tyler begins to acknowledge the powers these keys hold, thus drawing his strength from finding them. While he may be a huge pessimist, always conjuring up worst-case scenarios, he doesn’t waste any second protecting his family. After the death of his father, Tyler struggles with the guilt that comes from having a strained relationship with him. Jessup played Ben Mason on the hit science fiction show Falling Skies. He’s also done some movie work like Closet Monster and Blackbird.

Emilia Jones as Kinsey Locke

Emilia Jones plays Kinsey Locke, the sole daughter of the Locke family. With a highly introverted attitude, Kinsey simply wants to blend in with the rest of the locals after relocating to her family’s old home. But despite her reserved personality, she secretly wishes that people would notice her. As a friend, Kinsey harbors admirable traits. She puts loyalty above anything else and wouldn’t mind fighting anyone - the latter always getting her into trouble. Kinsey has a hard time facing her fears. But after a tragic incident, Kinsey no longer succumbs to her fears and grows into the strong hero she needs to be. Kinsey draws her powers from the Anywhere Key given by her father, allowing her to travel anywhere in a blink of an eye. Jones made headlines for portraying Ruby Rossi in CODA, which won an Academy Award for Best Picture and BAFTA Award nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role. She’s also starred in Horrible Histories and Brimstone.

Jackson Robert Scott as Bode Locke

Jackson Robert Scott plays Bode Locke, the youngest member of the Locke family. His strong curiosity and high level of inquisitiveness allow him to find a majority of the keys contained in their home, namely the Ghost Key, Anywhere Key, Mirror Key, and more. Like the young boy he is, he easily panics at any sight of supernatural activity. But that doesn’t strip him away from his bravery and willpower. Despite being so young, he treats the magical keys with utmost responsibility. Although his innocence gets his entire family into trouble, he simply means well. Before the show, Scott appeared as Georgie Denbrough in the horror flicks IT: Chapter One and IT: Chapter Two.

Petrice Jones as Scot Cavendish

Petrice Jones plays Scot Cavendish, the leader of the Savini Squad filmmaking club and Kinsey’s love interest. We see him first working in an ice cream shop where the Lockes go, where he’s the first to immediately identify them as newcomers to the town. With his British charm and sense of humor, Scot is super supportive of Kinsey since the day she arrived. He doesn’t have any inherent powers, but that’s not stopping him from getting all tangled up with the Lockes’ family legacy and their magical problems. Jones previously appeared in Lucky Man and Step Up: High Water.

Laysla De Oliveira as Dodge

Laysla De Oliveria plays Dodge, the main antagonist of the show who’s long trapped by the original Keepers of the Keys. When the Lockes arrive at Keyhouse Manor, Dodge manipulates Bode by getting him to bring her the keys needed to free her. Evil and despicable, Dodge holds shapeshifting powers and does not stop at anything to torture the Lockes. What makes her dangerous is her cunningness, taking advantage of the Lockes’ weaknesses to make them do her every bidding. Oliveira was in the drama film Guest of Honour and the horror movie In the Tall Grass.

Griffin Gluck as Gabe

Griffin Gluck plays Gabe, the alter-ego forged by Dodge using the Identity Key to secretly wreak havoc on the Lockes. Gabe gets closer to Kinsey and they hang out together regularly. Surely enough, Kinsey develops feelings for Gabe, especially after he “saved” her in the Drowning Caves. The two begin dating afterward, with Kinsey unaware that Gabe is Dodge. Gluck was in numerous projects like Red Band Society and Back in the Game. He’s also played Sam Ecklund in Netflix’s American Vandal.

Aaron Ashmore as Duncan Locke

Aaron Ashmore plays Duncan Locke, the brother of Nina’s late husband, making him the uncle of the Locke children. Just like Nina, Duncan also has a hard time remembering the existence of magic in the household, rendering him helpless in protecting the manor. Strangely enough, Duncan is one of the very few individuals who can make new keys, notably the Memory and Demon Keys. All in all, Duncan is a great uncle figure and is ready to fight alongside his family. Before Locke & Key, Ashmore played Jimmy Olsen in Smallville and Johnny Jaqobis in Killjoys.

Hallea Jones as Eden Hawkins

Hallea Jones plays Eden Hawkins, the secondary antagonist of the show. Your typical mean school girl, she displays the snobbish, cliquish traits that come with the trope. Although she shows a high level of disdain towards Kinsey, she eventually displays a slightly better personality towards the series’ ending, until she was possessed by a demon. With evil powers under her wing, she becomes Gabe’s evil minion and causes more murderous chaos to the Lockes and the townspeople. Besides acting, Jones is also a musician and has participated in numerous talent shows.

Brendan Hines as Josh Bennett

Brendan Hines plays Josh Bennett, the new History teacher at school, and Nina Locke’s romantic interest. Josh is a widower, formerly married to a woman named Nicole who was unfortunately killed in a car crash. Desperate to reconnect with his late wife, he becomes fascinated with the idea of a portal leading to another world, otherwise known as the Black Door. His obsession often gets the best of him, causing him to be someone that fans have a hard time rooting for. Hines has had recurring roles in notable shows like Scandal and Suits.