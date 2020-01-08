‘Locke & Key’: Netflix Series’ Cast of Characters Revealed in New Images

0

Fresh from the first trailer for Netflix’s Locke & Key come these new images to help you get acquainted with Keyhouse and its cast of characters. The trailer did a great job of setting the tone and the mood of the adaptation, though just who the major players in the story are remain a mystery to many. We wanted to fix that. We’ve paired up the cast with their characters in the new images below to help give you a one-up before the series arrives in just about a month.

Locke & Key on Netflix is the long-awaited television adaptation of the best-selling comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez for IDW comics. From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), the series is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family: After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them.

Locke & Key stars:

Darby Stanchfield (Scandal) as Nina Locke,the mother of Tyler, Kinsey Locke, and Bode Locke, and the widow of Rendell Lock.

(Scandal) as Nina Locke,the mother of Tyler, Kinsey Locke, and Bode Locke, and the widow of Rendell Lock. Jackson Robert Scott (IT, IT 2) as Bode Locke, the youngest Locke sibling at six years old; Bode finds most of the keys in Keyhouse.

(IT, IT 2) as Bode Locke, the youngest Locke sibling at six years old; Bode finds most of the keys in Keyhouse. Connor Jessup (American Crime) as Tyler Locke, teen son of Nina and Rendell whose past issues with his father haunt him after his death.

(American Crime) as Tyler Locke, teen son of Nina and Rendell whose past issues with his father haunt him after his death. Emilia Jones (Horrible Histories) as Kinsey Locke,the teenage daughter of Nina and Rendell who is very protective of Bode; she attempts to blend in with the other students after moving to Keyhouse.

(Horrible Histories) as Kinsey Locke,the teenage daughter of Nina and Rendell who is very protective of Bode; she attempts to blend in with the other students after moving to Keyhouse. Bill Heck (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs) as Rendell Locke, the patriarch of the Locke Family whose murder causes the family to move to his childhood home of Keyhouse.

(The Ballad of Buster Scruggs) as Rendell Locke, the patriarch of the Locke Family whose murder causes the family to move to his childhood home of Keyhouse. Laysla De Oliveira as Dodge, a curious character with even more curious connections to Keyhouse.

as Dodge, a curious character with even more curious connections to Keyhouse. Sherri Saum as Ellie Whedon, a coach at Lovecraft Academy, and the mother of Rufus Whedon.

as Ellie Whedon, a coach at Lovecraft Academy, and the mother of Rufus Whedon. Coby Bird as Rufus Whedon, a friend of Bode’s who is afflicted by a mental disorder.

as Rufus Whedon, a friend of Bode’s who is afflicted by a mental disorder. Thomas Mitchell Barnet as Sam Lesser, a fellow student of Tyler’s who has a big part to play in the Locke Family’s story.

as Sam Lesser, a fellow student of Tyler’s who has a big part to play in the Locke Family’s story. Griffin Gluck (American Vandal) as Gabe, a new boarding student at Matheson Academy who befriends Kinsey Locke.

All 10 episodes arrive on Netflix February 7th. Add it to your watchlist today!

Meet the cast below:

Executive Producers for Locke & Key are Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, Aron Eli Coleite, Joe Hill, Chris Ryall with Lydia Antonini and Ted Adams for IDW, Lindsey Springer for Genre Arts, Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, David Alpert and Rick Jacobs for Circle of Confusion, Tim Southam, John Weber and Frank Siracusa for Take 5.