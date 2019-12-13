Check Out the First Image from Netflix’s Joe Hill Adaptation ‘Locke & Key’

0

The first image of Netflix’s upcoming series Locke & Key just dropped on us like a demon from another dimension. Revealed via the series’ official Twitter account, the image shows off Keyhouse, a mansion nestled in Lovecraft, Massachusetts (big fat wink) that secretly holds all kinds of otherworldly magic.

Welcome to Keyhouse 🗝 pic.twitter.com/PgUdGtl80t — Locke & Key (@lockekeynetflix) December 13, 2019

Based on the comic series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, Locke & Key follows the three Locke siblings as they move with their disabled mother into their father’s ancestral home after he is brutally murdered. They soon discover that they house is littered with magic keys that can do everything from grant the user the ability to fly to open doors to other universes. In true fantasy-horror fashion, there’s also a demon running around in there who wants to get his hands on the keys and let all us buddies into our world. No pressure, Locke siblings.

A live-action adaptation of Lock & Key has been in the works for several years. Fox initially screened a pilot of a potential series way back at the 2011 San Diego Comic-Con. From there it bounced to Universal as a potential film trilogy, then to Hulu, and has finally found its home on Netflix. Fans of the comic don’t have to wait much longer to see the world of Lock & Key brought to life – the series is set to premiere on February 7, 2020. In the meantime, check out the first-look image below.