Long-Awaited ‘Locke & Key’ TV Series Finally Gets a Release Date

Netflix has released the first poster and provided the premiere date for the long-awaited adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’ comics, Locke & Key. The story follows the three Locke siblings and their mother who move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, after the mysterious death of their father.

As you can see from the new poster, Locke & Key will premiere on Netflix on February 7th. Given the property’s genre undertones, I can’t help but wonder if Netflix might start rethinking their “all-episodes-at-once” strategy. It helped them catch on and become the place for bingeing television, but it’s also forced their shows to have a relatively minor cultural footprint. When Stranger Things 3 was released this past July, we talked about it for a weekend and then it kind of vanished. Compare that to the week-by-week releases of The Mandalorian and Watchmen and how that longevity has helped the popularity of those programs. I’m not saying that Netflix needs to adopt this model for all their shows, but they may want to test it out with Locke & Key.

Check out the poster below. Locke and Key stars Darby Stanchfield (Scandal) as Nina Locke, Jackson Robert Scott (IT and IT 2) as Bode Locke, Connor Jessup (American Crime) as Tyler Locke, Emilia Jones (Horrible Histories) as Kinsey Locke, Bill Heck (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs) as Rendell Locke, Laysla De Oliveira as Dodge, Thomas Mitchell Barnet as Sam Lesser, Griffin Gluck (American Vandal) as Gabe, Coby Bird as Rufus Whedon.

Here’s the official synopsis for Locke & Key: