‘Locke & Key’ EPs Tease Season 2 Details and Revealing More Mythology

With Locke & Key now available to stream on Netflix at long last, fans of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez‘s acclaimed comics title can finally see the story come to life. And as long as that wait has been for the planned adaptation over the years, many audience members are already looking ahead to Season 2. But that’s not a done deal just yet.

In a chat with Locke & Key‘s executive producers Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill about the show overall, our own Christina Radish had a chance to ask about the almost certain but not yet official Season 2. So while we wait for Netflix to give the green light in earnest, here’s a look at what could be coming in the near future.

First, here’s Cuse on approaching the adaptation of Locke & Key with a multi-season arc in mind:



There was a story process that we went through, which was, there’s so much great stuff in the comic and we had to make some fundamental decisions about what we were gonna put in Season 1 and what we were gonna push down the road to Season 2. We spent a lot of time talking about how far we wanted to advance the audience’s knowledge of the mythology in the first season, and we made some very conscious decisions about what we wanted the audience to know by the end of the first season and what we were gonna hold for the second season. I think we’re pretty happy with the results. There are still some cool revelations in Season 2, but we wanted to give the audience a good dose of answers in Season 1.

Here’s what Cuse had to say about the state of Locke & Key Season 2 as far as Netflix is concerned:



Although Netflix has not picked up Season 2 (at the time this interview was conducted in January 2020), and their policy is not to do that until they have 30 days of data on the show, they have paid for a writers’ room. We’re in the middle of writing Season 2, so we’re optimistic and hopeful that we’re gonna get a chance to make Season 2. We very much know what it is because Meredith and I are in the middle of overseeing the writers’ room and we’re working on that right now.

And here’s Averill on how the adaptation of Hill/Rodriguez’s comics will both embrace and differ from those stories in Season 2:



There certainly is more room in Season 2 for new stories, but we’re also always still mining story from the comics. There definitely are stories left in the comics that we want to hold onto, to use in future seasons. So, it still remains a bit of a remix, of pulling from stories from the comic and our own original stories.

