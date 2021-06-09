Netflix revealed Season 2 of Locke and Key, the successful adaptation of the comic book series of the same name from writer Joe Hill and artist Gabriel Rodriguez, will premiere this October. The announcement was made by the shows’ cast during Geek Week, Netflix’s five-day virtual fan event. Besides revealing the release date of Locke and Key Season 2, the video published on Netflix’s Twitter account also shows the first images of the upcoming season.

The series follows the Locke family as they move to a mansion after a terrible tragedy. Far from finding peace with the moving, mother Nina (Darby Stanchfield), high schoolers Tyler (Connor Jessup) and Kinsey (Emilia Jones), and the youngest Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) get entangled in a plot involving demons and alternate dimensions, once they uncover magical keys that give special powers to its carrier.

The first season of Locke and Key was not as dark as the original comic books and didn’t fully embrace what makes it unique. The show was, nevertheless, a huge success for Netflix, ensuring follow-up seasons that will hopefully get closer to the source material.

Locke and Key Season 2 cast also include Petrice Jones as Scot Cavendish, Bill Heck as Rendell Locke, Thomas Mitchell Barnett as Sam Lesser, Coby Bird as Rufus Whedon, Jesse Camacho as Doug Brazelle, Asha Bromfield as Zadie Wells, Griffin Gluck as Gabe, Hallea Jones as Eden, Aaron Ashmore as Duncan Locke, Liyuo Abere as Jamie Bennett, and Brendan Hines as Josh Bennett. Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averil will be back as showrunners.

Locke and Key’s first season is fully available on Netflix right now, with only a few months before October’s release of Season 2. The show has already renewed for a third season ahead of Season 2’s premiere. Check the announcement video and the new images below.

