‘Locke & Key’ Officially Opens a Season 2 at Netflix

Netflix has officially ordered a second season of Locke and Key, which will assumedly go into production once the human race isn’t literally locked inside of their homes. Developed by Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, and Aron Eli Coleite, the series is based on IDW’s dark fantasy comic series from writer Joe Hill and artist Gabriel Rodriguez.

The show follows the Locke family—mother Nina (Darby Stanchfield), high schoolers Tyler (Connor Jessup) and Kinsey (Emilia Jones) and the youngest, Bode (Jackson Robert Scott)—as they move into their family mansion after a horrible tragedy. Little do they know, the sprawling estate hides a bundle of magic keys, each unlocking its own unique ability.

I wrote the full review of season 1, and if I have any major hopes for season 2 it’s that things get a little bit darker. The first ten episodes are fun and packed with loads of charming performances, but the adaptation adds a glossy sheen to the comic series’ dark mythology, which leaves everything feeling like a slightly spookier Riverdale without any of the self-awareness. Not bad, but definitely not as interesting as it could be, so I’m hoping season 2 can work out a lot of the kinks. And, again, who knows when we’ll even get to find out at this point.

