At long last, Netflix has released the first trailer for Season 2 of Locke & Key, and even revealed its release date just in time for Halloween. The show, based on the graphic novel of the same name by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez, seems to be moving away from the events of the source material and carving its own exciting path, one that is more dangerous and full of magic than the first season.

Locke & Key is created by Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill, who showrun and executive produce this iteration of the show, which finally made it to air after several failed attempts including a short-lived pilot directed by It director Andy Muschietti.

The show stars Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones and Jackson Robert Scott as the Locke siblings, who move with their mother Nina (Darby Stanchfield) to their father's ancestral home after he was brutally murdered. On the grounds of Keyhouse, the kids discover a series of magical keys that give all sorts of abilities, from becoming a ghost, to being able to teleport anywhere, to even looking inside your own head. They also discover sinister forces that are searching for the keys in order to unleash hell upon the earth, led by a shape-shifting demon calling itself Dodge.

The first season of Locke & Key ended on a huge cliffhanger, with the Locke kids coming face to face with Dodge, before it got away by possessing the Locke's friend Gabe (Griffin Gluck), unbeknownst to them. The trailer for the new season teases heavy differences to the source material, while also following the spirit of the graphic novel by showing the Lockes more prominently using the keys and protecting Keyhouse against Dodge/Gabe. We can expect more whimsy and heavier use of special effects in the new season, after the first season mostly shied away from it and focused more on the daily life of the Lockes.

Locke & Key will premiere with a 10-episode Season 2 on October 22. Watch the trailer below:

Here's the synopsis for Locke & Key:

"After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father's death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them. From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), Locke & Key is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family. Locke and Key on Netflix is the television adaptation of the best-selling comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez for IDW Entertainment and returns October 22 for Season 2."

