Locke and Key fans have been rewarded with a trailer for the long-awaited Season 2, which is coming to Netflix on October 22nd. We haven’t heard much about the next 10 episodes of this series, so fans have been eager for more information. And just a heads up, there are MAJOR spoilers ahead – you’ve been warned.

The trailer opens with what appears to be a mutant lobster brutally slaying citizens of Matheson. But don’t worry! Lobster Fest will still go on as planned! Thankfully, Kinsey Locke (Emilia Jones) is here to battle the double-clawed beast. With a giant flame thrower, she strikes down the creature. Then the words “The Splattering” flash on the screen and we realize that we have just watched a Scot Cavendish (Petrice Jones) production.

As the camera pans across the theater, we see the audience laughing and reacting to the film. Then we cut to Eden (Hallea Jones) who leans over the seat to tell Gabe (Griffin Gluck), “This is actual torture, I’m starving." That can’t mean anything good. Eden exits the theater and heads to the snack bar. When Eden orders her food, the concessions worker creepily hits on her and she leans in for a kiss. Then, BAM! Eden starts chewing his lips off! It’s giving us Megan Fox from Jennifer’s Body vibes, for sure. The trailer ends with Gabe coming out of the theater and seeing the carnage as Eden sits next to the bloody body, happily snacking on popcorn.

Following last season’s finale, we are definitely thinking something really bad has happened to Eden. And judging by the way she just chewed off half of that man’s face, how could anyone argue? Last season, we were left with a cliffhanger in which it appears Eden has been taken over by Dodge (Laysla De Oliveira), a key-hungry demon. Guess we'll just need to wait until October 22 to see the fate of the Locke kids and the whole town of Matheson. Check out the trailer below and see the carnage for yourself.

