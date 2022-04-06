The Netflix series Locke & Key will be coming to an end after its upcoming third season, according to an exclusive Deadline report. However, according to the report, the ending of the series is not premature, as the horror series was always set to have a three-season arc. The third season was therefore made with a proper conclusion to the story in mind.

Of the series coming to an end, executive producers and co-showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill said, “[o]nce we began working on the series, we felt three seasons was the ideal length to bring the story of the Locke family and their Keyhouse adventures to a satisfying conclusion.” They continued, saying “[a]s storytellers, we are grateful that we had the opportunity to tell our version of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s incredible story exactly the way we wanted. We’re keeping the magical keys, though, for our own personal use.”

The final season, which is currently in post-production, is set to be released later this year to Netflix. The third season will consist of eight episodes. Locke & Key is based on the horror graphic novel series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez. Hill is the son of horror icon Stephen King, but has established his own reputation as a horror writer, with several of his projects being adapted for television and film.

Locke & Key is a coming-of-age drama with more than a tinge of the supernatural. The series follows the Locke siblings as they cope with the mysterious murder of their father. After his death, the Locke siblings and their mother move into the creepy Keyhouse. As they explore the house, the siblings find magical keys that have the power to reveal truths about their father's death but which also contain dark powers that make the keyholders the target of violence.

The third season of the series stars Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Brendan Hines, Sherri Saum, Kevin Durand, and Coby Bird. Viewers will have to wait just a little longer to see how the Locke family's saga concludes as no official release date has been set for the final season. Until then, you can catch up on the Locke family drama by streaming the first two seasons of the series available exclusively on Netflix.

