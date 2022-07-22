Based on the comic book of the same name, Locke & Key is wild, mystical, action-packed fun that gets better with every episode. Now with the final season on the way, fans of the Netflix series are wondering what will happen next in the fight against the demons of the Black Door. Season 3 is sure to bring new keys with new, incredible powers that will aid the Locke family in their reality-bending battles of good vs evil.

Audiences can’t wait to learn Gabe's fate, if Dodge is done for, and what will become of Eden, who now sits with the consequences of her decisions at the bottom of the well. A new villain has risen, leaving the Lockes with bigger problems than they ever could have imagined, just as they were hoping to get their lives back to normal. The third and final season of Locke & Key is sure to be intense, with the family trying to deal with the trauma of their losses in the magical world that grows more dangerous at every turn. If you’re looking to learn more about the upcoming final season, we’ve got the details on lock.

When Will Locke and Key Season 3 Be Released?

The premiere of the fantasy series' final season is less than a month away, with the official release date scheduled for August 10, 2022. The third season is being released less than a year after the release of the second. The Locke & Key crew were able to accomplish this as they began filming the third season before the second had even premiered, with a large portion of Season 3’s story being written while Season 2 was filming. As the seasons were filmed so close together, there likely won’t be a large gap of time in the story itself, picking back up shortly after the catastrophic events of Season 2.

Is There a Trailer For Locke and Key Season 3?

Uploaded to the official Netflix YouTube channel on June 6, 2022, the Locke & Key Season 3 Trailer gives audiences a look into the forthcoming battles against multiple demons from different centuries, and the return of the family’s greatest foe.

Who Are the Confirmed Cast Members of Locke and Key Season 3?

Darby Stanchfield (Scandal), Connor Jessup (American Crime), Emilia Jones (Coda), Aaron Ashmore (Veronica Mars), and Jackson Robert Scott (It) have all been confirmed to reprise their roles as the titular Locke family. Additionally, Kevin Durand (Legion) will continue his role as the fearsome Captain Gideon, and based on the preview, audiences will be seeing the return of Laysla De Oliveira (In The Tall Grass) as the demon Dodge. With Scot off to study film in England, we are not sure if actor Petrice Jones (Step Up: High Water) will return, though, Sherri Saum (Sunset Beach), who portrays the recently rescued Ellie, and Coby Bird (The Good Doctor), who takes on the role of her son Rufus, have been confirmed as returning cast members with even bigger roles in the coming season.

One fan favorite cast member who has not been confirmed to return is Griffin Gluck (American Vandal), who took on the role of the mysterious and manipulative Gabe in the first two seasons. With his body missing after the fateful cliffside battle and his true identity being revealed, we are unsure if this version of the character will make a comeback in Season 3. Actress Hallea Jones (Let It Snow) has yet to be confirmed as well, but with her character stuck at the bottom of the well, it’s likely that we haven’t seen the last of her.

What Is the Plot of Locke and Key Season 3?

The action was turned up in the series’ second season, so hopes are high that this trend continues into the show's final installment. And, based on the Season 3 preview, audiences are in for an action-packed finale with multiple villains and plenty of twists in the comic book-inspired plot. The second season of Locke & Key ended on a cliffhanger, both literally and figuratively. When Gabe’s lavish new home plummeted down the cliffside, his body was never found, and the demon-possessed teen was presumed to be dead. But, when it comes to demons, the Locke family should know better than to believe that a mere catastrophic event could stop Dodge from continuing her wicked plot.

There are more villains than Dodge stirring up chaos in the coming installment, though some are completely stuck. Eden, after raising the echo of the possessed Captain Gideon from the well, was thrown haphazardly down the dark pit herself. Her character is sure to make a return, but after being manipulated and used by the demons who she had previously tried to help, rumors are stirring that Eden may switch teams, and seek revenge alongside the Locke family.

The Locke family is now in possession of most of the keys, which were handed over by the echo of Lucas after he emerged unscathed from the rubble at the site of the collapsed cliffside mansion. Bode used the keys to bring his mother up to speed on what has been happening with the demons her children have been battling. Meanwhile, Tyler decided to take some time away as he struggles with the loss of Jackie, whose death he still feels responsible for when his key killed not only the demon possessing her, but the body hosting it as well. The Season 3 trailer hints at Tyler’s return, as a voice is heard stating that you cannot run from your past. But, as Tyler’s 18th birthday is approaching, his memory and his relationship with his family might change. Hopes are high that Tyler will find a way to bring his beau, Jackie, back, but Tyler has said that he wants to go back to a normal life, refusing to use the Memory key. Unfortunately, a normal life might not be in the cards for any member of the Locke family.

Since Season 2, Erin Voss’ mind has been freed from her mental prison, Duncan’s memories of the keys and the tragic events around them have been restored, and Ellie has been rescued from behind the Black Door. While the family is happy to have their friends and their memories back, they are still on edge, and unsure of who they can trust. With Gabe’s body missing from the tragic cliffside collapse, there’s a chance Dodge could be hiding anywhere, and within anyone. The Season 3 trailer shows that Dodge returns, and if sticking to the source material, the demon may end up possessing a member of the Locke family. Though, given the final episode of Season 2, and the previews of Season 3, it appears that the series will be deviating from the comic book’s story by way of Captain Gideon’s return to the town of Matheson. With the family set to battle the two villains in the upcoming season, many are wondering if more demons will be brought forth from the other side for an epic battle between good and evil and if they will ever venture through the Black Door themselves.

One character who has seen what lies on the other side of the Omega portal is Ellie, who is said to be haunted by what she experienced while behind the Black Door. Ellie’s knowledge and connection to the other side may give the Lockes the upper hand in the final face-off against their interdimensional foes. The Locke’s will need to work together in order to figure out the key to bringing down Dodge once and for all.

Where Will You be Able to Watch Locke and Key Season 3?

Just like the previous two seasons, Locke & Key Season 3 will be released on Netflix where you’ll be able to watch the show from the comfort of your home. Need to catch up on the family-friendly fantasy show? All episodes of the first two seasons are currently available to stream on Netflix. So lock down your favorite seat on the couch, and get to binging.