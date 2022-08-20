Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Netflix series, Locke & Key.

After years of failed attempts, multiple pilots filmed and passed on (including one from 2011 that you can watch here), Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s beloved graphic novel series Locke & Key finally received a well-deserved full series order by Netflix in 2019. The inventive urban fantasy series follows the Locke family as they explore a magical, inherited mansion dubbed “Keyhouse” in the fictional town of Matheson, Massachusetts. Released on August 10, 2022, the series’ third and final season provides a satisfying conclusion to the series while introducing a new antagonist in the form of demon possessed Revolutionary War soldier Captain Frederick Gideon, portrayed by Kevin Durand. Season 3’s final arc not only wraps up Gideon’s quest for the keys but also the entire magical saga of the Lockes, all while introducing a brand-new key late into the game. The final two episodes (one co-written by series creator Joe Hill) also feature some of the most surreal imagery in the series, courtesy of the collective dive into the mind of thespian Gordie Shaw (Michael Therriault) to retrieve the Creation Key.

The Keepers of the Keys

Season 3, Episode 7, “Curtain,” opens with a flashback to 1995, with the original “Keepers of the Keys” testing out the newly forged Creation Key. Aiming to add some realism to the school play, a young Rendell Locke (Nick Dolan) draws up a tiny Caliban monster from “The Tempest,” who spouts Shakespearian lines and scurries behind a costume cart. The group is then confronted by a young Gordie (Kaeleb Zain Gartner), who sees the creature and freaks out. Gordie tells the play director what he saw, leading the group to use the head key to go inside his mind and erase his memories. While there, a young Ellie (Sabrina Saudin) tucks the Creation Key away in Gordie’s head. It is fitting that the series’ final arc brings one final piece of unexplored lore into the series’ mythology, especially as the '90s key crew are the ones who inadvertently opened the demon door and released Dodge (Laysla De Oliviera) in the first place.

In the present day, Sam Lesser, possessing Bolton’s body (Ian Lake), works with the Lockes to save Ellie (Sherri Saum) from Gideon, who has forced her to dive into Gordie’s head to retrieve the Creation Key. Meanwhile, Gordie is confronted by Ellie and Gideon. Gordie refuses to hear them out, and tries to fight Gideon, who nearly fatally stabs Gordie. However, Ellie uses the head key on Gordie, creating a new version of him. The current Keepers of the Keys arrive on the scene and enter Gordie’s head to save Ellie.

Being Gordie Shaw

With Ellie, Gideon, and the Keepers all in Gordie’s head, the show has a chance to express a truly enthralling head key sequence. Entering upon a Broadway theater lineup of memory categories (at the “Drama” theater: Now Showing – Are They My Friends? – 8 p.m. Daily). The Keepers witness an emotional scene from Gordie’s memory bank: losing the leading role in “Dracula” to Rendell Locke. Ellie traps Gideon under the stage, where Gordie’s hate, fear, and rage thrive. The gang catches up with Ellie, who finds that the key is not in her original hiding spot. The walls begin to ooze blood as the real-life Gordie continues to bleed out. Kinsey (Emilia Jones), Ellie, Tyler (Connor Jessup) and Sam attempt to escape, witnessing an onslaught of pivotal, flickering moments from Gordie’s life. In a perspective-shifting collage of moving images, Gordie haphazardly comes out to his girlfriend and is tragically shut out by his Mom as she refuses to accept him for who he is. The montage culminates with Gordie opening Matheson High School’s new theater.

The team approaches another theater. The curtain opens with Gideon performing Frederic Chopin’s haunting, melancholic “Prelude in E Minor.” The team hears whispers coming from the piano, suggesting that it houses the Creation Key. Sam unleashes a sandbag on Gideon’s head, and Kinsey indeed finds the Creation Key wedged in-between two piano keys. Sam stays behind to hold off Gideon, while the rest of the team plots a course out of Gordie’s head once and for all. Gordie lies in an ambulance, the paramedics racing to keep him alive, while the Lockes and Co. get stuck in a memory loop. Gordie’s life literally flashes before his eyes, his most painful and dramatic memories spastically engulfing the team. In the final shot of Episode 7, the trademark head key cabana entrance flickers and disappears, suggesting that Gordie has passed.

The Final Battle

The opening moments of Episode 8 “Farewell” show that Gordie is still hanging on by a thread. Ellie, the Keepers, and Gideon all manage to escape Gordie’s mind, but the head key entrance flickers once again and disappears permanently. Sam is left inside, crushed under the weight of the piano. In the moment before his death, he flickers back to his actual self. Gideon embarks on a high speed, crosstown chase after Kinsey and Tyler. The sequence features some creative uses of the Creation Key, with Tyler drawing a door on a wall to cross through a pub and Kinsey drawing up a motorcycle. Gideon takes the wheel of Josh’s car and drives after Kinsey and Tyler. Kinsey and Tyler round a curve that Gideon can’t make. Gideon’s new ride flips over and catches fire, leading the demon to make his way to Keyhouse on foot.

Kinsey and Tyler return to Keyhouse. The Lockes devise a plan to get Gideon into the wellhouse and imprison him. They use the Creation Key to draw a bulldozer, which Bode commands as he tries to push Gideon into the wellhouse. The plan backfires, as Gideon resists the claw of the bulldozer. The 18th century demon with superhuman strength rips off the claw and smashes it against the wellhouse, thus “ending this prison.” Meanwhile, Kinsey reiterates the need to get the Alpha key from the Harlequin chest to finish the job that Dodge started before she vanished from the timeline in Episode 5 “Siege.” Kinsey then has a striking revelation: she simply draws a new opening on the Harlequin chest. Kinsey grabs the Alpha key just in time for Gideon to grab her and dangle her above the portal to the demonverse. She stabs him with the key (delivering a very satisfying “You fucking die!” demonstrating the series’ generous allotment of two f-bombs per season) and Nina pushes him into the portal.

The Return of the Keys

After Gideon is tossed into the portal, the Lockes realize that it reduces in size. They surmise that this is because Gideon had two keys on him when he fell in. They test out the theory and, sure enough, the portal diminishes with each key that passes through. This leads to a pivotal family meeting where the Lockes must confront the truth: that these were never their keys to begin with. Nina (Darby Stanchfield) recounts the warping, addictive nature of the keys: “They corrupt people. They cause harm and pain. Even your father, he couldn’t resist them.” The decision is final: to move on from this chapter in their lives and give up the keys. However, Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) has one last request before they toss them back from whence they came.

An apparent flashback is shown of Rendell (Bill Heck) seeing Nina, Tyler and Kinsey out for the day as he hangs back at the house. He retreats to the study to work on the computer, when the front door opens. It’s the present day Lockes, taking out the Timeshift key for one last spin. In an endearingly heartwarming scene, the entire Locke family sits in the backyard, reconnecting and reminiscing about their time with the keys. Rendell ultimately supports their decision to do away with the keys, remarking “I wish I could’ve protected you from all this, but now you get to finish what I started.” He affirms that family is what truly matters, and that “You’ve learned something that I never could.” The family embraces, and the Lockes return to Keyhouse. In an especially cathartic montage set to “Breathe” by Ásgeir Trausti, the Lockes depart with the keys that have simultaneously enriched and endangered their lives over the past year.

All is Well and Fine in Matheson, Massachusetts

The final moments of Locke and Key work to wrap up the series’ tamest plot threads, such as the premiere of The Splattering 2. During the post-film Q&A, an audience member asks Kinsey why Sam Lesser was given special thanks in the credits. Kinsey replies: “If a killer lobster is capable of redemption, so is Sam Lesser.” Another hand is raised, and it’s Scot (Petrice Jones), back from his trip abroad. Kinsey rushes down to him and they reunite. Meanwhile, Ellie gets her job back as Matheson High School Track Coach. As Ellie arrives at the school, the camera pans up to reveal the school’s new theater title: Gordie Shaw Theater.

Back at Keyhouse, Bode makes an effort to connect with Josh by offering to help him test drive some new cars. Tyler reconnects with Carly (Oriana Leman) as they plot out a road trip before he returns to his construction job in Montana. Kinsey, Bode, and Nina help Tyler pack for his trip, then the four return to the house. The series employs a playfully deceptive, double-fake-out ending in which Bode stops and asks: “Do you guys hear that?” Kinsey asks, “What are you hearing?” to which Bode emphatically declares, “Nothing. Absolutely nothing.”

The Locke family enters Keyhouse’s double doors one last time, as the camera zooms in on the doorknobs’ Keyhouse insignia. The music fades out, and the foreboding sound of Whispering Iron chatter closes out the series.