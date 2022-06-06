If you’re curious to know how the journey of the Locke siblings is going to end, Netflix has good news for you: The third and final season of Locke & Key has finally got a release date, and it’s not too far away. During today’s segments of Geeked Week, the streamer revealed that the original series’ final eight episodes will premiere on August 10. Once again, the show will follow the Locke siblings after their father’s mysterious death, as they try to retrieve all the magical Keys that set off a horde of evil forces willing to take possession of them.

With that release date set, we now know that in just two months’ time we’ll go back to Keyhouse Manor and learn the full – and destructive – extent of the Demon Key’s power and all the others that the Locke siblings need to reclaim. In addition to the release date, Netflix also unveiled a first-look teaser trailer that suggests that, much like in Season 2, the final season of Locke & Key will also delve a little deeper into the horror genre.

The horror part of the supernatural series is set to be particularly more thrilling with Frederick Gideon (Kevin Durand) continuing his vindictive quest and seeming more threatening than ever. The former British captain died in battle but was resurrected by one of the Keys and serves as a vessel for a nefarious demon.

Image via 8FLiX

Locke & Key is based on a popular horror graphic novel series by authors Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez, which was first released in 2008. The series is developed by Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill, both of whom have a lot of experience with dark and mysterious stories. Cuse was a showrunner of hugely popular sci-fi series Lost, as well as Bates Motel. Averill was a writer on Netflix horror series The Haunting of Hill House.

Back when Netflix announced that Season 3 would be the last one, Cuse and Averill revealed that they mapped out the whole story after the success of Season 1. They stated they “felt three seasons was the ideal length to bring the story of the Locke family and their Keyhouse adventures to a satisfying conclusion.” The last season will be the series’ shortest, with eight episodes to wrap it all up.

The cast features Darby Stanchfield (Scandal), Connor Jessup (Falling Skies), Jackson Robert Scott (WandaVision), Emilia Jones (CODA), Brendan Hines (The Tick), Sherri Saum (Power Book II: Ghost), Coby Bird (The Good Doctor), and Aaron Ashmore (Killjoys).

Netflix premieres Season 3 of Locke & Key on August 10. Check out the trailer below: