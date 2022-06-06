During today’s segments of Geeked Week, Netflix provided some footage from a lot of their upcoming TV series and movies, which included a teaser trailer for the third and final season of Locke & Key. The supernatural thriller was planned as a three-season series, so the remaining episodes are set to provide a satisfying conclusion to the story. The show centers around the Locke siblings, who discover a set of magical keys that reveals details about their father’s mysterious death. The problem is, the discovery of the Keys brings a whole lot of supernatural evil forces who want to take possession of all of them for their personal use.

The trailer for Season 3 reveals that there is more trouble coming through the breaches of Keyhouse. One of the biggest threats is, of course, Frederick Gideon (Kevin Durand), a British captain who was possessed by a demon and resurrected by the keys. We’ll also get to see how Kinsey Locke (Emilia Jones) deals with the Angel Key, which gave her wings at the end of Season 2.

The trailer also teases the ultimate challenge for the Locke siblings: Will they be able to retrieve all the Keys – which, in theory, belong to them? They’ll sure have to fight hard to lock away all that they’ve set loose since Season 1, and they might even get a visit from some ghosts in the process.

Image via Netflix

Locke & Key is based on a horror graphic novel series by authors Joe Hill (son of none other than master of horror Stephen King) and Gabriel Rodríguez, which was first released in 2008. The series is developed by Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House). Back when Netflix announced that Season 3 would be the last one, the showrunners revealed that they mapped out the whole story after the success of the series' freshman year. They stated they “felt three seasons was the ideal length to bring the story of the Locke family and their Keyhouse adventures to a satisfying conclusion.” In addition, the last season will be a bit shorter than the previous ones, with only eight episodes to wrap it all up.

The series stars Darby Stanchfield (Scandal), Connor Jessup (Falling Skies), Jackson Robert Scott (WandaVision), Brendan Hines (The Tick), Sherri Saum (Power Book II: Ghost), Coby Bird (The Good Doctor), and Aaron Ashmore (Killjoys).

Netflix premieres the final season of Locke & Key on August 10. You can watch the trailer below: