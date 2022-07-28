Season 3 of Locke & Key is now closer than ever, which means it’s time to take a look at one full trailer that reveals which major plot points will come up – or resurface – to send the supernatural series off. The show centers around the Locke siblings, who band together after their father’s mysterious death. As they try to retrieve all the magical Keys they inherited, the family needs to fight off a horde of evil forces willing to take possession of the mystic items. Netflix is set to premiere the final season in a couple of weeks.

The trailer reveals that one of the main arcs from Season 3 will be the Locke siblings discovering and figuring out the extent of the power from the Timeshift Key, which brings to the present a former British captain who died in battle but was resurrected by one of the Keys, and now serves as a vessel for a nefarious demon. Aside from the new trailer, Netflix also announced the slate of directors who were brought on to helm the last eight episodes of the series. Guy Ferland (Yellowstone, Elementary), Edward Ornelas (The Resident, Bull), Marisol Adler (Manifest), and Jeremy Webb (The Umbrella Academy) direct two episodes each.

In addition, Joe Hill – who created the graphic novel series the show is based upon and is also the son of Stephen King – returns to write the script of one episode, while showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill pen the final episodes of the series. Back when the series premiered and was renewed for Season 2, the duo of writers stated they had sat down and mapped out the full story for the following two seasons, which means the story is set to come full circle.

Image via Netflix

Locke & Key is based on a popular horror graphic novel series by Hill and fellow author Gabriel Rodríguez, which was first released in 2008. The series is developed by Cuse and Averill, both of whom have a lot of experience with dark and mysterious stories. Cuse was a showrunner of hugely popular sci-fi series Lost, as well as Bates Motel. Averill was a writer on Netflix horror series The Haunting of Hill House.

The cast features Darby Stanchfield (Scandal), Connor Jessup (Falling Skies), Jackson Robert Scott (WandaVision), Emilia Jones (CODA), Brendan Hines (The Tick), Sherri Saum (Power Book II: Ghost), Coby Bird (The Good Doctor), Kevin Durand (Ballers) and Aaron Ashmore (Killjoys).

Netflix premieres the final season of Locke & Key on August 10. You can watch the trailer below: