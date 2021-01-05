HBO Max has released the trailer for Locked Down, Doug Liman’s new movie that takes all the sadness and horror of life under COVID and attempts to find a heist movie. The film stars Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Linda and Paxton, a couple on the verge of separation when COVID hits and they’re forced into locked down. Their marital problems are only exacerbated by the close quarters until Linda’s job requires that jewelry get moved out of Harrods department store. Linda and Paxton then resolve to heist a very expensive diamond from the store.

I honestly don’t know how to feel about this trailer. People are still dying by the thousands due to COVID, and so treating lockdown as this fun, quirky thing that can repair a marriage and steal diamonds instead of a real remedy for preventing mass casualties seems somewhat misguided. The whole thing smacks of, “Well, we need to make a movie about this moment, but also it needs to be entertaining and not a colossal bummer,” and this is what they came up with. I’ll still give it a go (it’s January and it’s not like there are loads of other new movies to see anyway), but I’m incredibly wary of what Liman is presenting here.

Check out the Locked Down trailer below. The film arrives on HBO Max on Thursday, January 14, and co-stars Stephen Merchant, Mindy Kaling, Lucy Boynton, Dulé Hill, Jazmyn Simon, Ben Stiller, and Ben Kingsley.

Here’s the official synopsis for Locked Down:

In LOCKED DOWN, just as they decide to separate, Linda (Anne Hathaway) and Paxton (Chiwetel Ejiofor) find life has other plans when they are stuck at home in a mandatory lockdown. Co-habitation is proving to be a challenge, but fueled by poetry and copious amounts of wine, it will bring them closer together in the most surprising way.

Share Share Tweet Email

Chloe Zhao Says She’s Also the Writer on Marvel’s ‘Eternals’; Talks Blending Scope with Intimacy "In the writing process, that’s where I bring my sensibility in, that’s a huge part of it."