Netflix's recent crime thriller, Locked In, features psychological tension in a non-linear timeline that wraps the narrative up in an unexpected twist. Starring Rose Williams as Lina, Famke Janssen as Katherine, and Alex Hassell as Dr Robert Lawrence, Locked In offers plenty of suspects for the murderous villain vying for the family inheritance and estate. Although throughout the film it is quite easy to predict who the ultimate villain will be, a fundamental truth is revealed in the finale that sheds new light on the already complex relationship between Lina and Katherine (Katherine is intriguingly both Lina's adopted mother and mother-in-law). But it is the closing cliffhanger that not only leaves us haunted but also plays into the film's commentary on free will.The film opens up with Katherine in what Nurse Nicky (Anna Friel) calls "locked-in" syndrome, where she is unresponsive but still consciously aware. As a neuro-clinical nurse, Nicky attempts to uncover the family secrets and lies that permeate Katherine's family, ultimately trying to figure out who tried to murder Katherine. In flashback scenes, we find out that former actress Katherine was married to a wealthy man who vindictively wrote her out of the will, making his estate's and wealth's sole inheritor his son and Katherine's stepson, Jamie (Finn Cole). She also adopted Lina, who grew up caring for Jamie as he would writhe with seizures, and eventually, they got married. This particularly irked Katherine, who constantly branded Lina a "gold-digger." If that wasn't complicated enough, throw in Jamie's handsome doctor, Robert, into the mix, who is having a secret affair with Lina. With these unsavory characters and bitter relationships, only unhinged violence can ensue.

Dr Robert Lawrence Is the True Villain of 'Locked In'

As we very quickly suspect, Robert is the instigator of the terrible events that occur. From the initial hint delivered by Nicky's accusation of Robert over-prescribing Jamie's medication, to Robert's sly comments on Lina's relationship with Jamie, it is clear he has ulterior motives. This is confirmed when Robert drags Lina into his plan to drown Jamie, leading both of them out onto a boat, capsizing it, and pulling Jamie under. He then unexpectedly turns around and threatens to leak Lina's diary, which contains countless pages of her distressing outbursts and violent fantasies, unless she sells the manor. On top of that, Robert is also having an affair with Katherine and one particular scene involves her saying "We've still got the diary, there's nothing she can do to hurt us" — implicating her as a co-conspirator in his malicious plans. Being spurned on by being cut from her late husband's will, it seems both of them had been plotting together for years, especially considering Robert was over-prescribing Jamie's painkillers. Lina's marriage to Jamie seemed like an unforeseen complication that needed to be eradicated, either by implicating her in Jamie's murder or by just murdering her.

Now that ulterior motives and mysterious identities have been revealed, the final phase of Robert's and Katherine's re-adjusted plan begins: killing Lina. In a frantic flurry of shaky and darkly lit scenes, Robert attacks Lina but only ends up with a knife through his hand. As she flees, he jumps into a car to chase her down alongside Katherine, who is on foot with a shotgun in hand. In a sudden turn of events, Robert ends up showering Katherine in his headlights and hits her, revealing how she was afflicted with locked-in syndrome in the present timeline. But is that the whole truth?

Lina Discovers the Truth and Kills Robert During 'Locked In's Finale

As the two timelines merge, we promptly begin to follow nurse Nicky, who has developed a rudimentary way to communicate with Katherine and discovers that Katherine was not pursuing Lina, she was actually trying to save her. She had run out with a shotgun to stop Robert but instead became a casualty. However, at this point, Lina is still unaware of Katherine's intentions and conspires with Robert to kidnap Katherine from the hospital and kill her. Being no stranger to slow-burn psychological tension, Williams performs her switch from murderous to enlightened swiftly. After learning the truth via a well-timed phone call from Nicky, Lina manages to kill Robert by injecting him with serum, and then stabbing him in the chest. The true villain of the film finally gets his comeuppance.

However, the truth completely upends Lina's and Katherine's relationship. Growing up, Lina had always admired and loved Katherine, desperately yearning for the same love back. Instead, as time passed, Katherine became colder and more vindictive, particularly when she wasn't the lady of the house anymore. Yet despite her begrudging attitude towards Lina, Katherine clearly loved, or at least respected, her to some extent. Perhaps it was due to Lina being an extension of her late mother, who was also Katherine's dear friend. Or perhaps she just respected Lina's resilience and determination after years of what was essentially servitude and verbal abuse. Or maybe she sees a little of herself in Lina.

How Does the Title, 'Locked In,' Relate to the Characters?

The film's title, Locked In, goes beyond just referencing the medical condition Katherine has in the present timeline. Both Lina and Katherine are locked within the walls of the manor, terrified to venture outside after only knowing the grounds within. Katherine was essentially locked into place by her late husband. Unable to access any of the family wealth, she is constrained by her lack of net worth and her relentless yearning for the estate. On the other hand, Lina is locked in by her financial situation prior to her marriage, but afterward, is locked into the marriage itself. Not knowing life outside of being Jamie's carer (or slave as she dubs it), she is simply unable to imagine a life without him or these walls. Both female characters share the same constraints placed on them by powerful male characters and don't seem to have enough autonomy or willpower to change them. Although Katherine tries to, she can only attempt it through an external male vehicle who essentially does the "dirty work." And funnily enough, Lina tries to do the exact same thing in the end.

The closing scene also corroborates the parallels between these characters. Nicky has Lina's diary that implicates Lina in Jamie's death. She is also credible enough to make sustainable accusations against Katherine. So, when she is asked, "What will you tell them?" it is clear that both Lina's and Katherine's fates are still locked in the hands of another, slightly more powerful character, leaving us with the feeling of haunting despair for them.

