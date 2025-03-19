Who doesn't love a good vigilante movie? There will always be injustice in the world, and we little folks almost always find we have zero control over the rights and wrongs of it all, so it can make for a cathartic viewing experience when a movie allows us to live out the fantasy of real, hands-on justice being served. It can also open up a lot of interesting questions about morality, justice, and the failings of society, and engage us as viewers that much more, because the story is often closer to home than the average action or thriller.

David Yarovesky's Locked is a pretty terrific slice of vigilante justice that focuses more on personal flaws than avenging any real evil. You can look at it as a headlong collision between Phone Booth and Saw. The everyman is going about his life when, out of the blue, he is swept up in the diabolical scheme of someone unknown to him, someone smart, resourceful, and with way too much time on their hands. Through this ordeal, the vigilante hopes to instill some values in their target, basically torturing them into being better people. These arguably make for the most interesting kind of vigilante movie. As much as you hate to admit it, you can understand both sides of the argument, and there is no clear distinction between hero or villain, giving the movie plenty of room to fully debate its ideas.

What is 'Locked' About?

Eddie (Bill Skarsgård) is a petty criminal on the lowest rung of the ladder. He doesn't have any good connections or physical prowess and only commits these small but noticeable acts of criminality because he sees no other option. We meet him trying to haggle for some repairs to his van, which the mechanic responds to by roughing him up. He just needs enough money to get his ride fixed so he can get back to his delivery job and see his daughter, but he is down on his luck, and as he wanders through city streets riddled with homelessness and poverty, it seems he is not the only one. So when he comes across an expensive-looking SUV, and it happens to be unlocked, he thinks Lady Luck has heard his cries for help, and he goes to commandeer it. But once he's inside, the doors won't open again, and no amount of kicking at the windows or wrestling with the controls makes a difference.

Then the car phone starts ringing persistently, the caller ID is listed as Answer Me. He desperately relents, and on the other end of the line is William (Anthony Hopkins), a mild-mannered Welshman who explains that Eddie is the seventh lowlife to play this game, and none of the other six were arrested, if you catch his drift. William has pimped this ride so spectacularly that it is effectively his own personal torture chamber on wheels: the glass is one-way and bulletproof, all the controls from the stereo to the AC are remotely enabled, it's rigged with booby traps, and it can be operated without a driver. What Eddie hopes will just end with him in handcuffs winds up as a days-long hostage situation, in the middle of a busy city, and nobody knows he's there or can hear his cries. William sets about psychologically tormenting Eddie with loud yodel music, extreme temperatures, dehydration, and starvation, all in the name of social justice.

'Locked' Explores Class, Privilege and Social Divides