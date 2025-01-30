Bill Skarsgård is in for the ride of his life in the new trailer for Locked. Anthony Hopkins also stars in the claustrophobic Sam Raimi-produced thriller. Locked will be released in theaters March 21, 2025.

In the trailer, Skarsgård plays Eddie, a lowlife thief who breaks into a luxury SUV mysteriously parked in a bad neighborhood. Once he gets in, the doors lock, and the fun begins. He gets a call from the car's owner, William (Hopkins, who is channeling his inner Hannibal Lecter); it seems the car was left as bait, and now William intends to teach Eddie a lesson he'll never forget about stealing. William has complete control of the car, from its stereo system (get ready to hear some yodeling) to its climate control: he can even drive the car remotely, allowing him to take Eddie on a wild ride through the city. It's also completely soundproof and impervious to cell signals, which Eddie discovers when he attempts to scream for help at a passerby, only for her to blithely check her makeup in the SUV's windows. The trailer ends with Eddie coming face to face with his tormentor; you'll have to find out what happens next this spring, when Locked hits theaters nationwide.

Who Are the Stars of 'Locked'?

Skarsgård is a member of the Skarsgård Scandinavian acting dynasty that includes his father Stellan and brothers Alexander, Gustav, and Valter. He is best known for playing the monstrous clown Pennywise in the recent two-part adaptation of Stephen King's It, a role he will reprise in the upcoming series It: Welcome to Derry. Last year, he starred in the critically maligned remake of The Crow, and the critically hailed remake of Nosferatu, taking on the transformative role of the grotesque Count Orlok. He can next be seen in Gus Van Sant's Dead Man's Wire. Hopkins is a veteran of the screen and stage best known for his Oscar-winning turn playing imprisoned serial killer Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs, a role he reprised in two subsequent films. He can next be seen in Eyes in the Trees, a reimagining of The Island of Dr. Moreau.

Locked is a remake of 4x4, an Argentinian thriller from 2019; written and directed by Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat, it was loosely based on actual events. Locked is directed by David Yarovesky (Brightburn) and written by Michael Arlen Ross (Ruiner). The film was originally set to star Glen Powell in Skarsgård's role, but he had to drop out of the production.

Locked will be released in theaters March 21, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the trailer for Locked below.