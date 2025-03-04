Ready for a propulsive, unrelenting moviegoing experience? Collider is thrilled to announce we’re partnering with The Avenue, ZQ Entertainment, and Raimi Productions for the World Premiere of Locked. From producer Sam Raimi (Evil Dead) and director David Yarovesky (Brightburn) comes a fast-paced horror-thriller that stars Nosferatu’s Bill Skarsgård and Academy Award-winner Anthony Hopkins, and we want you to join us for a night of R-rated, pulse-pounding terror. Following the movie, our own Perri Nemiroff will moderate an exclusive Q&A with Skarsgård and Yarovesky. Read on for the full details.

Buckle your seat belts, New York City, because we're going on a bumpy ride. In Locked, Eddie (Skarsgård) wanders the streets in search of his next target. We get a brief glimpse into his day-to-day as he makes phone calls, reaching out for loans from friends, and tries his luck at lottery tickets before finally resorting to tracking down a car to steal. We get the sense that Eddie's been down and out for a while, and when he finally finds an unlocked luxury vehicle left in an alley, he lets himself inside, and the nightmare begins.

The doors of the car immediately lock Eddie inside, and a call comes through. The mysterious owner (Hopkins) of this vehicle seems to have baited him, and he's outfitted the car to be a deathtrap—bulletproof, remotely operated, climate-controlled, and completely soundproof. With a sick and twisted idea of justice, the car's owner has ensnared and trapped Eddie with the intention of teaching him a deadly lesson.

‘Locked’ Screening Details

Be among the first to see this claustrophobic thriller on the big screen at the World Premiere in New York City. If spending the evening celebrating with us and the creatives behind the movie sounds good, join us on Sunday, March 16. The doors open at 4 pm near Central Park in Midtown (location provided for winners). The screening will begin at 5 pm for a wild 95-minute, R-rated ride. Following the film, Collider’s Perri Nemiroff will moderate a Q&A conversation with director David Yarovesky and star of the film, Bill Skarsgård.

How to Get ‘Locked’ Tickets