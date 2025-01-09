Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Lockerbie: A Search for Truth.

When Jim Swire (Colin Firth) is asked by a young barista what Lockerbie is in one of the final scenes in Lockerbie: A Search for Truth, the look on his face is one of the saddest moments of the show because of how ironic the question is. Not only is there a sorrow that the next generation is beginning to forget about the worst air disaster in British history, but how does one even begin to fully answer that question when almost no one knows the entire truth? This is where Lockerbie: A Search for Truth leaves us when it comes to the "search" and it is a poignant message about just how frustrating and secretive governments can be, as well as how it affects the people they treat as pawns.

There is a fair argument that Lockerbie: A Search for Truth is not as much of an exposé as Chernobyl or Mr. Bates vs The Post Office was, as those shows truly felt like they revealed exactly what happened in each tragedy, yet that’s what makes Lockerbie's ending such a good one. Just like Jim Swire, no matter how much time we put in, we will most likely never know the truth, and there lies the issue. However, Lockerbie also leaves us with a degree of hope, challenging us to be "with the living" around us, rather than being stuck in a dreadful past.

Al-Megrahi Seemingly Proves His Innocence in 'Lockerbie: A Search for Truth'

Image via Peacock

In the finale, it is first revealed that Al-Megrahi (Ardalan Esmaili) has given up his appeal and flown back to Libya on compassionate grounds due to his terminal cancer. It is believed he was pressured into this decision as there was no need to drop his appeal in order to qualify for compassionate grounds, like he would have in order to achieve a prisoner transfer. However, Jim is mocked as the public views Megrahi's release as a joke, and that only gets worse when Megrahi continues to outlive the life expectancy he was given and doesn't reply to any of Jim's calls or emails.

Later on, with the brutal Libyan leader Colonel Gaddafi’s fall, Libyan ministers begin to claim that Gaddafi did in fact order Megrahi to carry out the bombing and, desperate to know the truth, with his wife, Jane's (Catherine McCormack), approval, Jim flies to a war-torn Libya and meets Megrahi. Megrahi is weak and clearly going to die soon, yet he uses some of his last strength to give Jim a file that seemingly proves that evidence PT/35b, the fragment of a timer believed to have been a part of the bomb, was planted, as the evidence was made out of different components to the MEBO timers sent to Libya. Rather than being pure tin, it was a mixture of copper and tin. As Megrahi and his daughter point out to Jim, it essentially destroys the prosecution's case against Megrahi, yet he admits he will never see justice while alive because it is more important to the international players that he be seen as guilty.

Murray Guthrie Posits His Own Theory in 'Lockerbie: A Search for Truth'