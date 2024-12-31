Historical dramas lend themselves well to the limited series format. From Chernobyl to Band of Brothers, these fictionalized accounts of true stories shine a light on the horrors that really unfolded — and the heroes who witnessed them and pushed, against all odds, for the truth to be known. Lockerbie: A Search for Truth — which is based on the book The Lockerbie Bombing: A Father's Search for Justice, written by the show’s protagonist, Jim Swire — is no different, shining a light on one of the darkest days in the UK’s history and the consequences of it that are still ongoing today, nearly 40 years later.

What Is ‘Lockerbie: A Search for Truth’ About?

In 1988, just a few days before Christmas, a Pan Am flight en route from London to New York is blown up by a bomb over the Scottish town of Lockerbie, killing everyone on board. In addition to the over 250 passengers and crew members, nearly a dozen people on the ground were killed due to the falling debris of the aircraft. Beyond the trauma of losing loved ones in the disaster, the families also have to deal with the sense of mystery — who is behind the explosion and why? Unfortunately, these questions turn out to be complex ones. While the fact of it being an act of terrorism is clear, nothing else is. Between puzzling evidence, unclear motivations, and even government cover-ups and conspiracies, figuring out who’s responsible for the deadliest terrorist attack in the history of the UK proves difficult — maybe even impossible.

One man, however, simply refuses to accept this. Jim Swire (Colin Firth), the father of a young medical student named Flora (Rosanna Adams), who was killed on the flight, is determined to uncover what really happened that day. His search for answers takes him on a long, exhausting journey and sees him doing everything from working with local journalist Murray Guthrie (Sam Troughton) to speaking directly to Libyan political leader Colonel Gaddafi (Nabil Al Raee) to even forming an unexpected relationship with suspected terrorist Abdelbaset al-Megrahi (Ardalan Esmaili). Swire's pursuit also threatens his relationship with his wife, Jane (Catherine McCormack), and children, Cathy (Jemma Carlton) and William (Harry Redding), who have different ways of dealing with their grief.

‘Lockerbie: A Search for Truth’ Features Excellent Performances

The scope of the Lockerbie tragedy is enormous, with countless people personally affected. Honing in on just one family — and, even more specifically, one man — is a smart choice, as it keeps the story contained and human. These casualties aren’t just numbers — each one was a person with a huge network of loved ones, just like Flora. Because the story is so grounded in Jim’s point of view, its success hinges on Firth’s performance, and he does a magnificent job. Infusing Jim with a sense of determination and devastation alike, he manages to be a captivating driving force for the plot while never shying away from showcasing the heartbreaking emotional toll it’s all taking on him.

McCormack is equally moving as his wife and acts as an excellent partner and foil for Jim, both leaning on and challenging him. Some of the series’ most powerful scenes revolve around the two of them and highlight the strain Jim’s quest for truth is having on their relationship. Many of the beats are fairly predictable, but the strong acting makes them work anyway, and every once in a while, there will be a scene that absolutely floors you. One such moment focuses on Jane in the pilot. Though simple in its premise and only 15 seconds long, McCormack’s execution of it is chilling, putting things into perspective and sure to haunt viewers long after the credits roll.

While the fact the focus remains firmly on the Swire family mostly pays off, it does mean that other characters aren’t quite as developed. The journalists Jim works with, for instance, aren’t particularly memorable or given much meaty material, their role solely to play off Jim for the most part. This is particularly problematic when it comes to Megrahi’s role. We get some of his personal life scattered throughout, but it doesn’t feel like it ultimately adds much. The amount of time we spend on him falls into a strange, ineffective middle ground, and one can’t help but think it might have been better to either substantially beef it up or cut it entirely instead. The nature of the dynamic between Megrahi and Jim is intriguing in its unexpectedness, but it reads overly sanitized and borderline saccharine — especially at the end — coming across as inauthentic compared to the rest of the grim, gritty show.

‘Lockerbie: A Search for Truth’ Is Thorough and Respectful

I found myself thinking about Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story while watching this show, as, in many ways, Lockerbie feels like the antithesis of everything Ryan Murphy did with that series. The Peacock drama isn't interested in sensationalizing this case but thoroughly and realistically analyzes each detail and theory with almost surgical precision. The addition of real news clips also help the show feel grounded and give valuable context. The exploration of how 9/11 affected and overshadowed Lockerbie, for instance, is particularly compelling.

The five-part series is undoubtedly dense, especially considering it unfolds over several decades, but it’s relatively easy to follow. It never sacrifices the details for the sake of covering more ground, and, even more impressive, it doesn’t suffer streaming bloat like so many other series tend to do nowadays. It uses its time wisely and mostly — save for a bit of episode three, which drags a bit — is efficient and well-paced.

Due to its meticulousness, this series is a valuable educational tool to teach people about this horrific event. (I admit I went into the series not knowing anything about it at all.) But while Lockerbie is comprehensive and stays away from the melodrama, it is told engagingly. It draws you in and makes you care about its subjects and the information they’re searching for, and there’s an entertainment factor, albeit a bleak one, for those who are interested in geopolitical affairs. One such scene sees Jim developing a code of communication for his family before setting off on a dangerous mission — a gripping detail that reminded me of another Netflix show, The Diplomat. Lockerbie expertly and subtly examines complicated and all-too-relevant topics of government deception and the ethically gray area of classified information in the name of public safety.

There’s some controversy surrounding this show, as there are many people who don’t agree with Jim’s hypothesis about what actually occurred that fateful day, but Lockerbie reads more as a character study about Jim and his perspective than as propaganda trying to get viewers to agree with him — and Firth makes it well worth a watch. He and McCormack give the show genuine humanity, elevating a biopic that could feel dry and cliché in lesser hands. Though there are familiar beats, the show feels refreshing in its handling of layered themes and a sensitive subject. Almost four decades after it happened, all eyes are on Lockerbie once again as the story continues to evolve in real-time.

