Peacock’s Lockerbie: A Search for Truth details the dogged pursuit by Jim Swire, played by Colin Firth, to find those responsible for the death of his daughter in the tragic bombing of Pan-Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988. The series is based on The Lockerbie Bombing: A Father's Search for Justice, written by Swire, and largely keeps the narrative on Swire and his remaining family, interspersed with other perspectives. Nevertheless, Lockerbie: A Search for Truth has stirred up controversy, with many of the Lockerbie families vehemently disagreeing with Swire (one woman called Swire's account a "narrative that the great majority of us who lost loved ones do not align with and have fought very hard against"), but Collider's own Taylor Gates, in her review, sees it more as a character study than as propaganda to earn public favor for his claims. But what it really does is shine a light on the investigation of the terrorist act, one that has taken decades without firm resolution, a tragic story of a tragic investigation into a tragedy.

What Happened in the Skies Above Lockerbie on December 21, 1988?

Pan-Am Flight 103 arrived at Heathrow Terminal 3 on December 21, 1988, a layover before resuming its journey to New York City. Shortly after 7 PM, an explosion from the luggage compartment blew open a 20-inch hole in the fuselage. The explosion, coupled with the rapid decompression, broke the fuselage into large pieces, which fell to the ground from 31,000 feet above the small town of Lockerbie, Scotland. One section of wing, falling at a rate of 500 miles per hour, hit a home in the area, per NBC, killing those in the house and their neighbors. Burning aviation fuel ignited multiple fires, turning Lockerbie into a literal hell on Earth. The damage was startling: millions of pieces of wreckage were strewn across an area of nearly 800 square miles, leaving an indelible scar on the town that has since been rebuilt. The physical damage, however, pales in comparison to the devastating numbers of lives lost, the deadliest terror attack on the U.K. to date: 259 passengers, 16 crew, and 11 Lockerbie residents, each of whom left behind loved ones, irrevocably damaging them and generations to follow.

One of those passengers was Flora Swire (played by Rosanna Adams), who had intended to fly to New York to spend Christmas with her boyfriend. Lockerbie: A Search for Truth does spend a few minutes with Flora as Jim and his wife, Jane (played by Catherine McCormack) see her off, a savvy move by director Otto Bathurst to have the viewer make that emotional connection with her before the tragedy occurs on screen. The explosion is refreshingly unsensational but gripping, especially when coupled with the Swire's growing dread. The tragedy spurred Jim Swire, a general practitioner, into advocacy, joining and becoming a spokesperson for U.K. Families Flight 103.

The Immediate Aftermath of the Tragedy in 'Lockerbie: A Search for Truth'

Close

The FBI partnered with Scottish police and launched a three-year investigation in the days that followed. The key piece of evidence that drove the investigation was a burnt shirt, recovered 30 miles outside Lockerbie. Found in the neckband was a circuit board fragment, which the CIA and FBI linked to an MST-13 bomb timer, concealed in a Toshiba radio cassette player. The timer was traced back to MEBO, a Swiss company, while the cloth scrap was traced back to a Maltese clothing shop.

The owners of MEBO and the shop in Malta had a name in common that they gave authorities: Libyan intelligence officer Abdelbaset al-Megrahi. The former asserted that he knew al-Megrahi from Zurich, where they had offices next to each other, while the latter recollected selling clothes to a man who looked like the suspect in the weeks before the bombing. In November 1991, per Time, arrest warrants were issued for al-Megrahi and Lamin Khalifa Fhimah, but only Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi refused calls for the pair to be extradited to authorities in Washington or Edinburgh.

Gaddafi's refusal to comply led to years of sanctions against Libya, which didn't come to an end until 1999, after Nelson Mandela and the United Nations brokered a deal. The pair were sent to Camp Zeist, a former U.S. air force base in the Netherlands, to be tried by a Scottish court. Finally, in 2001, al-Megrahi was found guilty of 270 counts of murder, while Fhimah was found not guilty and acquitted (per Time). In 2003, the Libyan government took responsibility "for the actions of its officials" and paid out $2.7 billion in compensation, but Gaddafi himself never took personal blame for the attack. Al-Megrahi was sentenced to life but was released by the Scottish government on compassionate grounds in 2009 after being diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer. al-Megrahi, the only person ever convicted of the act, died in 2012, but maintained his innocence to the end.

Jim Swire Makes Waves as Depicted in 'Lockerbie: A Search for Truth'