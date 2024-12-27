Next week sees the premiere of Lockerbie: A Search For Truth, which is set to be one of the most moving and emotionally devastating limited series of 2025. Inspired by a true story and starring Colin Firth (The King’s Speech, Bridget Jones' Diary), the series follows Jim Swire, a doctor who ends up on a quest for answers when his daughter, and a total of 270 people, are killed following the explosion of a plane over the sleepy Scottish border town of Lockerbie in December 1988. Ahead of the release of the series, Collider is thrilled to bring an exclusive first look at a pivotal scene of the series to our readers. The series will premiere on Peacock on January 2, 2025.

In our exclusive sneak peek at the series, we see Swire and his wife, Jane (Catherine McCormack, Slow Horses), desperate for answers about the plane crash that ended up claiming the life of their daughter. They turn to the Transport Secretary of the United Kingdom, Paul Channon (Guy Henry, Rogue One) for extra help, but despite their pleas, they remain without help. Channon repeatedly urges Swire to stop trying to conduct his own investigations, and to leave those in the hands of the experts keen to find out exactly what has happened over Lockerbie. The full cast includes Rosanna Adams, Jemma Carlton, Harry Redding, Sam Troughton, Mark Bonner, Ardalan Esmaili and Selwa Jghalef.

What Happened in Lockerbie in December 1988?

Ahead of it's premiere at the beginning of next month, you can get a taste of the series from our sneak peek above as well as from the full synopsis below:

"Inspired by the true-life story, on December 21, 1988, 259 passengers and crew were killed when Pan Am Flight 103 exploded over Lockerbie 38 minutes after take-off, with a further 11 residents losing their life as the plane came down over the quiet, Scottish town. In the wake of the disaster and his daughter’s death, Dr Jim Swire (Firth), is nominated spokesperson for the UK victims’ families, who have united to demand truth and justice. Traveling across continents and political divides, Jim embarks on a relentless journey that not only jeopardizes his stability, family and life, but completely overturns his trust in the justice system. As the truth shifts under Jim’s feet, his view of the world is left forever changed. Exploring events from the disaster and its aftermath, 'Lockerbie: A Search For Truth' provides an intimate account of a man, a husband, and a father who risks everything in memory of his daughter and the unflinching pursuit of truth and justice."

Lockerbie: A Search For Truth will premiere on Peacock on January 2, 2025, but you can go ahead and save it to your watch list right now.

