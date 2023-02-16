Back in late January, Netflix introduced everyone to their new group of supernatural super sleuths with the thriller series Lockwood & Co. Based on the award-winning children's novel series by Jonathan Stroud, the show follows the team of two gifted boys, Anthony Lockwood (Cameron Chapman) and George Cubbins (Ali Hadji-Heshmati), and their titular supernatural startup company as they defend the streets of London from everything that goes bump in the night. They also have a powerful new inductee to their ranks, the psychically proficient Lucy Carlyle (Ruby Stokes), who helps them solve their latest mystery. While they're normally tasked with battling spirits, nobody can keep it together in a new blooper reel.

Netflix released the bloopers in a short video on Twitter, and it mostly centers on the star Stokes who was all smiles aboard the set of the British TV series. The video starts off with her bouncing around to a beat in between takes, taking a moment to recompose herself before shooting. She makes her fair share of funny expressions to the camera, but she's also the one most frequently bursting out into laughter even in the middle of serious scenes where she's talking directly with Chapman. She also misses a step and nearly trips up some stairs and nearly plunks someone with a prop on set. Throughout it all, she seemed to have a ton of fun with her co-stars.

That's not to say Chapman or Hadji-Heshmati are blameless either. There are several scenes where Chapman loses it or where Stokes or Hadji-Heshmati help him crack up. Chapman's usually the first to react when his co-stars are starting to crack too as is the case with the elevator scene where Hadj-Heshmati starts laughing. Still, neither approaches the amount of laughing fits and character breaks of Stokes who often got the others giggling along with her.

Lockwood & Co. Have Endeared Themselves to Fans Everywhere

Although it has yet to be renewed for a second season, critics and audiences alike have really warmed to the crew of Lockwood & Co. Rotten Tomatoes pegs the series as an overwhelming success for Netflix with a 91% critic score and 93% audience score. The teen mystery solvers were especially a point of praise in a series that has been hailed as equally charming and intelligently-written. The first season really teased that there's much left to explore with the mystery series should the streamer ensure another run.

Lockwood & Co. hails from Attack the Block's Joe Cornish, marking his first time helming a television series. Aside from his talented ghost-hunting trio, the cast for the series also includes Ivanno Jeremiah, Luke Treadaway, Morven Christie, and Ben Crompton.

Season 1 of Lockwood & Co. is currently streaming on Netflix. Check out the blooper reel below.