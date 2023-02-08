Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of Lockwood & Co.Netflix’s Lockwood & Co, based on the book series by Jonathan Stroud and adapted for television by Joe Cornish, follows Lucy Carlyle (Ruby Stokes), Anthony Lockwood (Cameron Chapman), and George Karim (Ali Hadji-Heshmati) as they try to create a name for themselves as London’s premiere ghost-hunting agency without any adult supervision.

Given Lucy’s incomplete training and Lockwood’s reckless behavior, they cause quite a bit of trouble along the way, like burning down a client’s house in the first episode as they try to rid it of a lingering spirit. This spirit, Annabel Ward (Jemma Moore and Ishtar Currie-Wilson), proves quite the challenge as they try to solve her 40-year-old disappearance and find her murderer. However, that’s nothing compared to the mystery and threat of the bone glass that becomes the central focus for more than half of the season.

How Do Lockwood and Co. Stumble Across the Bone Glass?

Image via Netflix

After closing the Annabel Ward case, which is made confidential by Fittes and DEPRAC due to the highly-respected individual responsible for her murder, they are called on to help with another case by Sebastian Saunders (Jeff Rawle) and Pamela Joplin (Louise Brealey). At his cemetery, they discovered an unmarked grave with an iron casket that is causing “sensitives” — listeners like Lucy who don’t want to fight — to get nauseous and pass out whenever they go near it. Mr. Saunders needs someone to come in and remove the threat, so everyone can get back to work. And, because of how dangerous it is, he takes advantage of Lockwood and tricks him into signing a contract for work that should be handled with more care and hands.

When they arrive at the cemetery, Lucy instantly begins to have the same issues as the sensitives. She can hear flies buzzing around, and it’s so loud that she has to hold her head in her hands to keep from passing out. Likewise, George feels the waves of nausea that the others had described. So, they try to quickly deal with the issue. They open the casket and the feeling gets worse, but Lucy covers it and the supernatural effects stop. However, a few moments later, George accidentally removes the cover while taking a look at the inside of the casket with Joplin. He and Joplin get a look at the bone glass in the coffin, unable to look away until it is covered once more. With the issue resolved, DEPRAC is supposed to retrieve the bone glass and keep it secure. However, it is stolen by relic men before they can. One of the relic men turns up dead in the river near the cemetery, but without the item. Thus, Lockwood and co. have to try to get the item back.

Who Created the Bone Glass and How?

Image via Netflix

As the team learns throughout the season, the bone glass was created by one Dr. Edmund Bickerstaff years before the Problem began to take over the world. Bickerstaff was, according to history, a famous clinician and psychiatrist, but the world seemingly did not know he was already obsessed with ghosts and the supernatural. As it’s put later in the series, he was years ahead of his time. In his hidden quarters, Bickerstaff used a saw to cut bone fragments from seven people — while they were still alive — to keep their restless spirits attached to their bones from their torturous deaths. Then, he created the bone glass to look at the other side.

What Does the Bone Glass Do?

Image via Netflix

The first season of Lockwood & Co doesn’t fully address what the bone glass does, but here’s what we know. Anyone who looks into the glass goes mad as they become desperate to look and see more, as we learn from the confessions of Mary Dulac who killed Bickerstaff and put him in the unmarked grave after he forced her to look into it.

Throughout the season, after his glance at the glass, George is unable to stop thinking about it and is constantly drawing the pattern in the mirror, confirming Dulac’s words. Dulac herself couldn’t — or wouldn’t — explain what she saw in her confessions, but her words are full of doom. Then, as we learn from the skull, a Tier 3 spirit of one of Bickerstaff’s followers with who Lucy has the rare ability to converse, Bickerstaff and his followers looked at the glass through the eyes of another to avoid these side effects. Bickerstaff created the mirror to see “the eternal,” but the series does not make clear what exactly people were seeing. Whatever it was, the skull confirms that something within the glass has changed since he was alive and that the “eternal” are trapped.

How Is the Bone Glass Destroyed?

Image via Netflix

In the season finale, as Joplin holds Lucy and George captive in the catacombs under the cemetery, Joplin intends for Lucy to look into the glass. As she determined from Bickerstaff’s research, he only tested on adults as the world didn’t know yet that children were the people with the ability to see the other side. But, Lucy forces the skull to look inside the glass instead. The power of the event makes her pass out, and George then shoves the glass to the floor where it cracks. Joplin (who has been obsessing over the glass since she saw it alongside George earlier in the season) runs to it and looks at it herself. As she sees the “beautiful” eternal inside the glass, it continues to crack before it consumes her body with a major blow and shatters. Then, the spirits of those Bickerstaff murdered to create it are finally set free.

Though the glass is broken and taken to the incinerator, it’s all very foreboding. When Lucy used her listening abilities as the skull looked into the mirror, she saw her ghost-locked friend Norrie (Lily Newmark), the deaths they had seen over the first season, and what looked to be Lockwood freezing alive in a moment that hadn’t yet taken place. Whatever the eternal is, this seems likely to be tied to what is causing the Problem in the first place, and will presumably come up again should the series be renewed.

Every episode of Lockwood & Co is now streaming on Netflix.