Members of Lock Nation will be saddened to hear that Lockwood & Co has been canceled after only one season on Netflix, per Variety. The supernatural detective thriller, based on Jonathan Stroud's young adult novels of the same name, was developed by Joe Cornish's Complete Fiction company before making its debut on the streamer in January.

The series starred Ruby Stokes as Lucy Carlyle, a teenage ghost hunter with a dark past who teams up with Anthony Lockwood (Cameron Chapman) and George Karim (Ali Hadji-Heshmati) to form a ghost-hunting agency that specializes in taking down deadly spirits. According to Variety, Netflix was pleased with the show along with the quality that went into production. Critics were also satisfied, as the series received a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes when it debuted. However, streaming numbers just didn't meet the threshold for a second season.

Complete Fiction, which was founded by Cornish along with Edgar Wright, Nira Park and Rachael Prior will continue to collaborate with Netflix. The two companies already have a number of projects in development.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Lockwood & Co' Stars Talk Lucy & Lockwood's Relationship, Favorite Episodes & Their First Experience As Leads

The series joins the growing list of shows to be canceled by Netflix after just one season. Last month, the streamer canceled Freeridge after it also failed to bring in high streaming numbers. Other shows to be axed after one season include 1899, Blockbuster, Inside Job, Uncoupled and Resident Evil. In January, it was also announced that Netflix wouldn't be proceeding with an adaptation of Stuart Turton's The Seven Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle.

Complete Fiction's Statement

Complete Fiction issued a statement regarding Lockwood and Co's cancellation. "With a heavy heart, we announce that Lockwood and Co will not return for a second series," the statement reads before addressing the show's loyal fanbase. "To the fans- to Lock Nation- you really have been the greatest. We cannot thank you enough for how much you have embraced, celebrated and loved the show.

Going on to praise the show's lead actors, the statement also noted, "We are particularly proud of the gifted young actors who brought Jonathan’s beloved fictional characters to the screen with such warmth, charm and vulnerability. Ruby, Cameron and Ali were our perfect Lucy, Lockwood and George. We couldn’t have asked for a more dedicated or talented trio. All three are superstars and we can’t wait to see them shine in the dazzling bright future that undoubtedly awaits them."

You can watch the entire first season of Lockwood & Co. on Netflix.