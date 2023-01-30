In a world where ghouls and ghosts lurk around every corner, the crème de la crème of teenage ghost-hunters risk their lives every night battling deadly spirits. Lockwood & Co. follows a small, run-down agency run by two teenage boys and a girl, which is surprising given that most agencies are run by adults. Despite their young age, Lockwood and Co. are not to be underestimated.

With brains, brawn, and most importantly, psychic abilities, Lockwood & Co. is set on becoming one of the most famous agencies in the city - and without any financial motives and adult supervision, things are about to get topsy turvy for the trio.

Lockwood & Co. recently premiered on January 27, 2023, on Netflix. Here’s what you need to know about the cast and characters for Lockwood & Co.

Ruby Stokes as Lucy Carlyle

Ruby Stokes plays Lucy Carlyle, an agent with strong Listening (the ability to detect sounds emitted by nearby ghosts) intermitted with Touch (the ability to sense the echoes radiated by ghosts or the Source. At first, Lucy’s purpose in visiting London is to find a notable career. But things took a turn, and she ends up being employed at the city’s smallest agency, Lockwood & Co.

Brave and loyal, Lucy’s prejudiced nature sometimes gets the best of her, and she has a bad habit of being judgmental of new people. But unlike her peers, who have a tendency to make their decisions based on logic, Lucy follows her heart and inner instincts, which most of the time are always right.

Stokes is an English actress who played several roles in films like Una and A Banquet. She’s also made an appearance as Francesca, the sixth Bridgerton child, in Netflix’s Bridgerton.

Cameron Chapman as Anthony Lockwood

Cameron Chapman plays Anthony Lockwood, simply called Lockwood. The head of Lockwood & Co. which is considered one of London’s most ramshackle agencies. Enthusiastic about psychic investigations, Lockwood has the ability of Sight, allowing him to see apparitions of spirits, death glows, ghost-fogs, and other otherworldly productions.

As a leader, Lockwood’s charismatic and elegant nature doesn’t go unnoticed. He puts his entire heart and soul into his career, working tirelessly with a high level of ambition. His competitive spirit shows in his recklessness, seeing everything as a challenge, which he oftentimes receives trouble for. Although the people at his agency remain one of his top priorities, Lockwood’s drive to complete dangerous missions sometimes put his team in unwanted situations.

Chapman is a newcomer to the world of television, and Lockwood & Co. marks his first major role.

Ali Hadji-Heshmati as George Cubbins

Ali Hadji-Hesmati plays George Cubbins, also known as George Karim, one of Lockwood & Co.’s ghost hunters and deputies. The brains of the agency, George falls into the main researcher role of the group. He often goes by the book, which is the total opposite of the reckless approach typically used in ghost hunting. George likes to plan, prep, and prepare carefully before undertaking cases, which often involves diving into deep research.

George has a sardonic sense of humor and zero tolerance for hypocrites. He has an obsessive fascination with the origins of the Problem (massive issue of hauntings), as well as the nature of ghosts and the afterlife, which has occasionally gotten him into serious difficulty. He is a dedicated, ardent, and capable researcher who feels at home in dusty archives or surrounded by stacks of reference volumes in the library.

Before this project, Hadji-Hesmati made an appearance in Alex Rider and Bad Education.

Michael Clarke as Skull

Michael Clarke plays Skull, a moniker given to a particularly destructive male Type Three ghost whose Source is a skull. The skull is enclosed within a silver-glass jar after being pulled out of the sewers by the Fittes Agency, which George stole and sold to Lockwood & Co.

The skull occasionally supplies crucial information to the group, but it also has a propensity to being perverse, divulging deadly secrets, making humorous comments, and casually advocating casual murder as a solution to issues. Despite this, the skull has proven to be useful, providing crucial insights and assistance.

Clarke is part of the comedy group Crybabies.

Morven Christie as Penelope Fittes

Morven Christie plays Penelope Fittes, the current Chairwoman of the Fittes Agency and a significant figure in post-The Problem society. Marissa Fittes, one of the two scientists who identified the problem and the initial creator of Fittes, is her grandmother.

She is widely recognized as one of the most influential women in the country, and ministers frequently seek her advice when dealing with an issue. Nonetheless, she is a nice and charming individual, in contrast to the more pompous Steve Rotwell.

Christie gained widespread attention for playing Alison Hughes in BBC’s The A Word and DS Lisa Armstrong in the ITV crime show The Bay.

Jemma Moore as Annabel Ward

Jemma Moore plays Annabel Ward, after being slain by her former lover, the now-deceased John William Fairfax of Fairfax Iron, she became a Type Two ghost. She was a socialite who dated Hugo Blake for a short time. She appeared in numerous plays with Fairfax, including Hamlet. Annabel, as a spirit, has a profound psychic link with Lucy Carlyle via a necklace that the two lovingly wear.

Moore previously starred in the award-winning horror film Host, which received Fangoria’s Golden Chainsaw Award and numerous BIGA awards.

Jack Bandeira as Quill Kipps

Jack Bandeira plays Quill Kipps, a Fittes Agency team supervisor. For many years, he has had a rivalry with Anthony Lockwood, which he puts aside in crises and frequently teams up with Lockwood & Co, but not without some snarky remarks from both sides. Although Kipps can be rude to Lockwood at times, he has also demonstrated the ability to set aside his enmity and help Lockwood.

Bandeira previously appeared in Netflix’s Sex Education and the BBC show Happy Valley.

Hayley Konadu as Flo Bones

Hayley Konadu plays Flo Bones, Anthony Lockwood's friend and relic-woman. Flo was first seen when she was contacted by Anthony Lockwood and Lucy Carlyle after Lockwood chose to question her about Jack Carver's information. She has been assisting them ever since.

She was a talented trainee at Sinclair & Saones, a two-man agency. The squad was ambushed by two limbless men one night in a church. Florence survived, but she was confined all night with the limbless attempting to get her. Even despite Lockwood's efforts to assist her, she had given up on being an agent. Flo finally evolved into a relic woman.

Konadu previously worked on projects like Moon Knight and Nate & Jamie.

Other Cast Members

Lockwood & Co. also features names like Ivanno Jeremiah as Inspector Barnes, Luke Treadaway as The Golden Blade, Ben Crompton as Julius Winkman, Rhianna Dorris plays Kat Godwin, Paddy Holland as Bobby Vernon, and Rico Vina as Ned Shaw.

Watch the trailer for Lockwood & Co. below.