Running a ghost-hunting agency is tough, and Anthony Lockwood (Cameron Chapman) is learning the hard way alongside colleagues Lucy Carlyle (Ruby Stokes) and George Karim (Ali Hadji-Heshmati). On Netflix’s Lockwood & Co, based on the book series by Jonathan Stroud, their ragtag group has solved the mysterious 40-year-old disappearance and murder of rising star Annabel Ward (Jemma Moore and Ishtar Currie-Wilson), stopped a group of satanic monk ghosts, and has started to uncover the truth about the seemingly corrupt Fittes organization slowly. All the while, nearly avoiding death and becoming ghost-locked and comatose like Lucy’s friend Norrie (Lily Newmark), as Lucy’s psychic abilities grow, and she begins to be able to speak with ghosts — a feat unseen since the famous Marissa Fittes (Amanda Abbington).

In the penultimate episode of the season, the three troublemakers fight to get Bickerstaff’s bone glass back, running into the Golden Blade (Luke Treadaway) once more. He gets Lockwood thinking about his parents and their deaths, but that’s relatively short-lived as their focus shifts elsewhere. After tossing the glass from the roof to Flo (Hayley Konadu) and George in the boat, Flo and George take it to DEPRAC headquarters. Once there, Flo leaves as she has some other business to attend to, leaving George alone to consider whether to go through with it. George’s burgeoning obsession with the bone glass takes hold, and he decides not to hand it over. Instead, he goes into a telephone booth and makes a mysterious phone call, telling the unknown person at the other end of the call that he has the bone glass. What could go wrong? Can Lucy and Lockwood save their friend? Those are the questions heading into the season finale. Let’s break down the game-changing and emotional episode.

Lucy and Lockwood Learn the Truth About Bickerstaff and the Bone Glass

On their way home, after their run-in and near-miss with Winkman (Ben Crompton), relic hunters, and the Golden Blade, Lucy finally breaks down and yells at Lockwood over his habit of getting them into dangerous situations due to his recklessness. Once they’re home, Lockwood apologizes to Lucy in the kitchen, making amends and asking her not to give up on him and the agency. She agrees, and then the two begin to dig into Mary Dulac’s book filled with her confessions. At first, they don’t discover anything worthwhile, but Lucy comes across Dulac’s confession about killing Bickerstaff, the creator of the bone glass. She claims Bickerstaff made her look into it, briefly, and she killed him and buried him with the glass in the iron casket. After that, she stated that after one glance, all you wanted was for more, to keep looking, and she never divulged what she saw in the glass.

However, her illustration of the mirror shocks Lucy and Lockwood into reality as they put together the pieces and realize George is in trouble, particularly after they see the image Dulac drew of the mirror recreated all over their tablecloth notepad. Finally, Lucy and Lockwood have to address how they’ve mistreated George and ignored the warning signs because of their own issues while on the way to the cemetery with the skull of one of Bickerstaff’s followers as their guide.

At the cemetery, George meets his friend and fellow academic Pamela Joplin (Louise Brealey), who he called in the telephone booth at the end of the previous episode. Joplin informs him of her plan to safely look into the glass, which is why they’re at the cemetery and making their way down the catacombs underneath the church on the grounds. As they continue, a noise temporarily distracts them. George finds Kipps (Jack Bandeira), who followed them, poorly fighting off a ghost. George saves him, then confronts Kipps about losing his talent and his inability to see ghosts. Unfortunately (for Kipps), Joplin comes up behind him with a knife, handcuffs him, and throws a bag over his head. This gives George pause, especially as he recognizes the knife — the matching knife in the set as the one they found in the back of one Jack Carver (Jethro Skinner), who stumbled into their home and died as they tried to uncover the truth about the bone glass. However, the need to see the glass outweighs George’s sense of right and wrong.

With Kipps in tow, they reach their destination deep in the catacombs, and George ties Kipps to a chair as he protests. Joplin sets up the scene with the glass, and George notices Bickerstaff’s body in the corner of the room. George finally asks Joplin how she intends to safely look through the glass, and she explains to him that Bickerstaff’s research only included adults. Because he was years ahead of his time and the Problem, he didn’t know children were the key to seeing ghosts. With Kipps, she can use his talent to see what Bickerstaff never could. However, Kipps blurts out how he lost his talent, and Joplin realizes that George saved him from the ghost earlier. So, she cuts Kipps free from the chair (though still tied up on the floor), and instead turns her attention to George, tying him up.

Kipps' Crew Fights Winkman

Meanwhile, in the cemetery, Lockwood and Lucy arrive at the church as the skull becomes very excited and feels his master’s presence. When Winkman and other relic hunters show up looking for the glass, Lucy and Lockwood come to an agreement that Lucy, with her unique talent, will continue onward to find George while Lockwood stays behind to fight Winkman with some help from Kipps’ crew: Kat Godwin (Rhianna Dorris), Bobby Vernon (Paddy Holland), and Ned Shaw (Rico Vina). The four teenagers are able to fight Winkman and his crew off for a while, but they can’t overpower them alone. So, they use the ghosts sealed away in the cemetery to their advantage, setting them free to terrorize the adults that can’t see them.

When more relic men show up after they’ve taken down the first four, Lockwood leaves Kipps’ crew to stop them as he goes to find Lucy and George. Once he reaches the church, though, he finds the Golden Blade waiting for him. In their dialogue, the Golden Blade confesses that he doesn’t work for Fitties — even though Lockwood and Lucy have seen him talking with Penelope Fittes (Morven Christie). He tells Lockwood that he is insignificant, just like his mother and father were, which raises questions for Lockwood. Before he gets any answers, the Golden Blade pulls out a gun, shoots him, and Lockwood falls down the catafalque hole in the middle of the church.

In the catacombs, Lucy makes her way to George while conversing with the skull who becomes eerily more excited with each step. Before she reaches her friend, the skull confesses that he never looked into the glass himself, as the way to do it is to look through the eyes of another person that is weak and vulnerable, like Mary Dulac… and George. The skull also says that people see what he calls “the eternal” through the mirror. When Lucy finally reaches her friend, she tries to hide but is taken aback by the risen spirit of Dr. Bickerstaff that sits in a circle of chains. Joplin finds Lucy, and Lucy uses this opportunity to save George. She tells Joplin about her ability to speak with Tier 3 spirits, convincing her that she’s a much better candidate to look through the mirror than George. George protests, but it’s of no use.

Was It All a Trap?

When Joplin unleashes the glass, Lucy looks away in a last-ditch effort to save herself. Instead, she lifts the skull and makes him look for her. Here’s where things get even creepier. The skull shouts that something is wrong, something has changed, and they’re trapped. Lucy continues that it’s not the eternal, it’s a trap, and it must be destroyed. She gets a glimpse of the death they’ve seen so far (and Lockwood seemingly freezing to death) before passing out. George charges the glass, knocking it to the ground and cracking it. He and Lucy find each other, while Joplin picks up the mirror and takes a peek herself. It continues to crack as she takes a look and exclaims what she sees is wonderful, but then her body explodes and disappears, leaving just fragments of the glass behind.

However, they’re not in the clear quite yet. Bickerstaff’s spirit breaks free of the chains, hovering over Lucy and George as he begins to lock them. Then, a wounded Lockwood stumbles in and fights off the spirit, giving Lucy just enough time to cover the body and lock him away. With the bone glass broken and Bickerstaff managed, they now have to help Lockwood, who has a gunshot wound in his shoulder. They cover for George, removing proof of his involvement and convincing Kipps not to tell as they agree to keep the secret of him losing his talent, and go back to the cemetery to get Lockwood to an ambulance. While Lockwood gets help, Winkman and his associates are captured and thrown in jail. Meanwhile, on the other side of the cemetery, the Golden Blade gets into a car with Penelope Fittes and he informs her that the bone glass is broken and being taken to the incinerator. He also apologizes for not killing Lockwood, seemingly confirming that the assassination was her idea. Then, they drive away.

Back home on Portland Row, Lucy records a tape for Norrie, updating her on how she’s changed since joining Lockwood and George. Then, our three agents sit around the kitchen with a newfound understanding of one another and everything they bring to the table. Since looking into the glass, the skull appears to be destroyed, though they agree not to get rid of it. Lockwood announces that there should be no more secrets between them, confessing that the Golden Blade shot him and mentioned something about his parents’ deaths, even though he told Inspector Barnes (Ivanno Jeremiah) he hadn’t seen who shot him. Additionally, the talk of his parents leads Lockwood to his second secret, which is the locked room in the house that he has reacted so strongly about throughout the season. He agrees to finally show George and Lucy what’s inside, opening the door as the episode fades to black.

Every episode of Lockwood & Co is now streaming on Netflix.