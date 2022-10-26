Netflix is constantly raising the bar on YA novels-turned-series with a supernatural and mystical touch. While we eagerly await the premiere of Joe Barton’s take on author Sally Green’s novel The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself, we’ve been sustained with Mike Flanagan’s on-screen telling of Christopher Pike’s The Midnight Club. And today, Netflix has released the first look at their upcoming series, Lockwood & Co. which will be based on the YA series by Jonathan Stroud.

The eight-episode series takes place in London and centers around a trio of young ghost-hunters who have created the titular startup company. Leading the pack is Lucy Carlyle (Ruby Stokes, Bridgerton) a girl with extraordinary psychic abilities who works alongside the company’s eponymous Anthony Lockwood (Cameron Chapman) and George Cubbins (Ali Hadji-Heshmati). Together the teenagers take on all the vengeful spirits the afterlife can throw at them. While there are other supernatural investigative companies run by adults, Lockwood & Co. is able to prove they’re the best for the job time and time again. Solving a mystery that promises to unlock secrets long thought lost in the past, the triad will stop at nothing until the job is done.

Today’s clip introduces audiences to Lucy and Anthony as they take on a ghost gunning to destroy them. After Lucy’s thrown through a banister, she clings onto the frame of a painting for dear life. Using his trusty sword, Anthony takes on the specter and is able to strike it down, saving Lucy in the process. As he pulls her back up to safety, we can already see that a romance is blooming between two of the members of Lockwood & Co.

Image via Netflix

Also starring in the Joe Cornish (Ant-Man, Attack the Block) written and directed series will be Ivanno Jeremiah (Humans), Luke Treadaway (A Gift from Bob), Morven Christie (The A Word), Jack Bandeira (Gunpowder Milkshake), Ben Crompton (Game of Thrones), Hayley Konadu (Moon Knight), Rhianna Dorris (The Kid Who Would Be King), Paddy Holland (Invasion), and Rico Vina. While Chapman and Hadji-Heshmati are relatively up-and-coming actors, fans of Netflix’s grand slam period piece, Bridgerton, will absolutely recognize the face of Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton — although it was recently announced that she will be replaced by Hannah Dodd for the show's third season. The actress has also appeared in Benedict Andrews’ Rooney Mara-led drama Una, Sarah Gavron’s coming-of-age tale Rocks, and Ruth Paxton’s horror flick A Banquet. She was also recently cast in the Paramount+ series, Burning Girls.

The supernatural detective thriller will land on the streamer on January 27, 2023. You can check out the new clip below.