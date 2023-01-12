Netflix is setting itself apart as being the go-to stop for YA novels adapted into series, especially those with the touch of the spooky and the supernatural. In line with that trend, and as the premiere date for their latest offering, Lockwood & Co. draws near, the streaming giant has released the show’s official trailer, and it promises to be a spooky hunt for our young trio of teenage sleuths.

The new supernatural series is set in an alternate reality where London has been overrun by lingering spirits and ghosts from the afterlife. It’s not a healthy mix for ghosts and living humans to co-exist, so the paranormal have to be evicted from this plane. However, the key to doing so lies only in teenagers. The expulsion of ghosts has seen the rise of many adult agencies exploiting teenagers, who are the only members of society that can handle this malaise. However, there is competition on the way for the all-adult show: a teenage start-up company, Lockwood & Co. is set to do the business without adult supervision and exploitation.

The new trailer introduces us to Lucy Carlyle (Ruby Stokes), a gifted ghost hunter with brilliant psychic powers who soon leaves to join up with the start-up company founded by Anthony Lockwood (Cameron Chapman) and George Cubbins (Ali Hadji-Heshmati). Soon enough, the trio are on the prowl, hunting down vengeful spirits, and soon enough, their tactics begin to catch the eye of authorities, and the threat of being shut down looms. Members of other agencies look down on them while these agencies continually lose control of London’s paranormal challenges. Stepping into the vacuum are our young trio, bent on solving the toughest cases to establish themselves. Death might be coming, but we have Lockwood & Co.

The upcoming supernatural television series is based on author Jonathan Stroud's children's book series of the same title. Lockwood & Co. is written by Joe Cornish, who also directs the detective thriller alongside Catherine Morshead and William McGregor. Serving as executive producers on the series are Nira Park, Rachael Prior, and Cornish.

The cast of the series also includes Ivanno Jeremiah, Luke Treadaway, Morven Christie, Jack Bandeira, Ben Crompton, Hayley Konadu, Rhianna Dorris, Paddy Holland, and Rico Vina. For serial viewers of Netflix offerings, one of the show’s lead actors will be a familiar face. Stokes, who portrays Lucy Carlyle, features in another Netflix series, Bridgerton, where she plays Francesca Bridgerton. However, her run in that role is at an end, as she is set to be replaced by Hannah Dodd when the third season returns.

Lockwood & Co. is set to premiere on Netflix on January 27. You can watch the new trailer below: