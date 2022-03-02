In the landscape of comic book movies today, it’s a miracle that Logan exists. The 2017 film starring Hugh Hackman, Sir Patrick Stewart, and Dafne Keen acts as a send-off for two of its long-standing characters, Wolverine and Professor X. Jackman and Stewart had played these memorable characters for nearly two decades. Directed by James Mangold, Wolverine’s last solo adventure scales back in favor of an intimate road movie, rather than a world-ending threat to face.

Since the acquisition of 20th Century Fox, the Fox Marvel movies are starting to fade further from memory. Sure, there are exciting possibilities to look towards with the MCU diving into the multiverse and having access to these characters. Before we see the return of these characters, either with new or returning actors, let’s look back at why Logan is special and its impact on the legacy of the X-Men franchise.

James Mangold directed the previous Wolverine movie, The Wolverine, as a standard action comic book movie. When it came time to direct Logan, Jackman’s last outing as the character, he was given more freedom to approach it the way he approached his films Girl, Interrupted and 3:10 to Yuma. Instead of going big to send out Wolverine, he chose to create a tragic character study about a reluctant 127-year-old hero. From there, Mangold builds out this post-mutant world grounded with elements that are within our own future. Case in point, the self-driving freight trucks in 2029, the year the film takes place, are treated with the same insignificance that people would in that time; it’s a small detail that adds to why Logan needs his limo diving job, as well as the world building. Speaking of the world of Logan, the cinematography of this film is gorgeous. John Mathieson, the cinematographer, captures the beauty of the Southwest and juxtaposes it with the loneliness that consumes Logan. Paired with these images is a score that compliments the internal drama of Logan. As a quieter film compared to the other Fox Marvel movies, the music of Marco Beltrami does a lot of emotional heavy lifting, mirroring Logan’s own melancholy.

After the box-office success of another Fox Marvel property, Deadpool, Logan was given the greenlight to receive an R-rating. Keep in mind, this was a big deal because Wolverine up until that point had only been a PG-13 character; Wolverine essentially had knives in his hands and the action had not reflected the realistic damage that would cause. So with the R-rating, the action is able to reflect that realism by letting Logan and Laura draw blood with every violent battle. Mangold also kicks up the action by grounding it in a realistic brutality that always costs something. For instance, after Logan kills a group of men who were trying to steal his limousine, he’s seen removing the bullets from his body, revealing that his body can’t regenerate the way it used to. Every fight scene now has stakes of whether Logan can physically be able to handle it anymore.

Another aspect of the R-rating utilized in Logan is the language. It’s a shock to say the least when you hear Professor X tell Logan to f– off multiple times. While it doesn’t necessarily add anything to the story itself, it does communicate the raw honesty between two characters who have known each other for decades. Charles and Logan aren’t putting up fronts with each other, and they are at the ends of their ropes. After all these years, the anger, frustration, and overall exhaustion of their lives has worn them down: they are waiting around to die.

An Oscar nominee for best adapted screenplay, Logan is a brilliant Western road movie that happens to feature mutants. Wolverine and Professor X, who used to be some of the strongest heroes in the world, battle mutant versions of human diseases. Logan can’t regenerate as quickly as he once did and has to care for Charles Xavier who is battling Alzheimer's; these are heavier themes than you’d typically find in a superhero movie. When Logan’s daughter Laura, X-23, comes into their lives, the two worn-down X-Men take her under their wing to bring her to North Dakota, where other mutants can be found. In a world without mutants, these two heroes close the book on their stories not by battling an apocalyptic event, but by helping the next generation of mutants to escape and survive, which ultimately claim both of their lives.

For its heavy themes and savage action scenes, what holds this film together is family: the good, the bad, and the ugly of it. More often than not, Logan is frustrated with both Laura and Charles. He lacks the patience to go on one last adventure for his daughter he barely knows. Professor X can’t physically take care of himself, so it’s up to Logan to be his caregiver, even while receiving insults from Charles. There’s a moment of peace where the trio get to be a normal family, eating a meal around a dinner table; there’s even a couple jokes made about Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters. Quiet scenes like this anchor the movies and make each death more painful. In fact, it’s right after this scene that Professor X is stabbed by X-24 in his bed; not much longer after this, Logan quietly buries his friend with his daughter alongside him.

Death follows the trio wherever they travel, and over the course of the film, Logan is slowly dying from the infected scar tissue from years of injuries. He’s emotionally exhausted and overall tired from the life he’s led. Logan was not looking for another fight; he was looking for a boat for him and Charles to leave society behind. However, he reluctantly takes on this new responsibility; in fact, it’s no coincidence that Charles and Laura were watching Shane, the 1953 Western about a mysterious gunslinger who reluctantly joins a fight because it’s the right thing to do. Logan, the once rogue, brash mutant, finds the will to fight one last time because of his daughter. It’s the end of his story and the beginning of Laura’s. He faces his inner demons literally in the form of X-24 and loses. It takes Laura killing X-24 with an adamantium bullet to save the day. When he finally faces his end, Logan dies holding Laura’s hand and finally knowing peace. It's a tragic yet poignant ending for this iconic character.

Image via 20th Century Studios

The heartbreaking story of Logan wouldn’t be nearly as strong if not for the phenomenal performances from its three lead actors. Sir Patrick Stewart, who portrayed Professor X seven times, gives one of the best performances of his career. He takes on a tragic King Lear-esque role where we see Charles Xavier, once the world’s strongest telepath, not being able to trust his own mind. Professor X comes in and out of a senile state, ranging from lashing out at Logan to apologizing for his seizures that wreak havoc. It’s heart-wrenching to see him only enjoy a few moments of peace. Xavier’s best night is also his last; in his final scene, he finally lets go of the anger he held against Logan, only for him to die at the claws of X-24, the physical embodiment of Logan’s rage. Though we are starting to see other actors who have played an iconic character for multiple films get a chance to flex their dramatic chops in their final outing, Stewart is matched equally by his other co-stars in meticulous quality, setting the bar high for an exit performance.

Performing alongside the career-defining work from Sir Patrick Stewart and Hugh Jackman is newcomer Dafne Keen. For the majority of the film, Keen wordlessly carries this movie, an incredible feat for her first feature film. With the addition of an adamantium claw in her foot, her action scenes are brutal and exciting, bringing back the youthful action of Jackson’s Wolverine. She balances Laura’s feral rage with a hope that all is not lost. In fact, Laura is the only character who hasn’t completely given up. It’s her story that moves Logan forward and it would not have been as impactful, if it hadn’t been for Keen’s fantastic performance. The movie may be called Logan, but an argument could be made that this movie could have easily been named Laura.

At the center of this film is Hugh Jackman and the culmination of nearly two decades of being Wolverine. Jackman knew his character better than anyone else, and it’s clear that he wanted to end his tenure on a high, especially after mixed reviews from X-Men Origins: Wolverine and The Wolverine. He carried the X-Men franchise for years, being the only actor to appear in almost all the movies; likewise, in Logan, Wolverine carries the physical and emotional scars over his 197-yr life. He keeps Charles from knowing the truth behind the Westchester Incident, in which Charles had a psychic seizure that injured 600 people and killed a few of the X-Men. Jackman conveys the weight Logan bears and the toll it takes on him through the physicality of his performance. He presents Logan with pathos and nuance, and leaves it on the floor. The way Logan breaks down after trying to find the words to eulogize Charles is devastating and moving. In his final outing, Jackman takes a bow with an exceptional performance to hang up the adamantium claws.

Image via 20th Century Fox

The current slate of comic book movies are in a trend where actors who’ve previously played iconic characters are making a comeback (variants, multiverse, time travel, etc.). There is something to be said about how even though audiences have learned not to say goodbye, we can go back to a movie that made us do just that, and it was great for it. Before this was the move, Logan did something that these movies wouldn’t do: kill their heroes with meaningful stakes. For a final outing of these characters, Hugh Jackman and Sir Patrick Stewart were able to ride off into the sunset with a storyline and performances that honored these characters, while simultaneously saying farewell to them.

Yes, it’s only a matter of time before Wolverine and the X-Men are recast for the MCU or Sir Patrick Stewart makes a surprise cameo (perhaps both); however, in its own pocket of canon, Logan ground these characters in a meaningful way that the previous X-Men movies failed to do. Plus on a technical level, it also happens to be a great film made with the same care and detail you’d find from film festival darlings. It’s the only comic book movie to be nominated for an Academy Award in screenplay. The Fox Marvel movies might be beginning to fade from the glory they once held, but Logan will continue to keep that legacy alive.

