The X-Men have arguably one of the most robust rogues' galleries in comic book history. They've faced off against Magneto, various flavors of Sentinels, and the mutant warlord Apocalypse, and the X-Men movies have brought most of those foes to life. Logan continued in that fine tradition by pitting Hugh Jackman's titular clawed Canadian against the forces of Transigen, the conglomerate responsible for creating his clone/daughter Laura (Dafne Keen). Transigen sends a bounty hunter named Donald Pierce (Boyd Holbrook) to bring Laura back at all costs. Pierce is an X-Men villain who's had multiple run-ins with Wolverine, and the same goes for his band of cybernetically enhanced mercenaries known as the Reavers.

Donald Pierce First Appeared in One of the X-Men's Most Iconic Stories

Pierce first appeared in Uncanny X-Men #132 by Chris Claremont and John Byrne, which was part of the iconic "Dark Phoenix Saga." At the time, he was a member of the Hellfire Club, a secret society of mutants hellbent on world domination. Ironically, Pierce wasn't a mutant, but a powerful cyborg, something that Wolverine and Nightcrawler first discovered when they encountered him. The Hellfire Club, with the help of a brainwashed Jean Grey, captured all the X-Men except Wolverine, who tears through their mercenaries in his first solo moment. After the X-Men defeat the Hellfire Club, Pierce and Sebastian Shaw escape.

Pierce would later appear in the New Mutants graphic novel, where he kidnaps Professor Charles Xavier as part of his bid to take over the Hellfire Club. But the New Mutants defeat the cyborg, and Hellfire Club member Tessa (who was secretly working as a spy for Xavier) imprisons him in one of Shaw's holding facilities. It wasn't long before he returned to wreak vengeance upon the X-Men — especially Wolverine.

Pierce Leads the Reavers – and They All Hold a Grudge Against Wolverine

After Pierce broke out of Shaw's prison, he joined forces with three mercenaries named Cole, Macon, and Reese. The trio were at the Hellfire Club, and suffered immense injuries after running into Wolverine. Pierce cybernetically enhances the trio, forming the Reavers, and even joining forces with Lady Deathstrike since she sought to kill Wolverine in order to honor her late father. The Reavers eventually travel to the Outback, where the X-Men made their new base, and stumble upon Wolverine. They torture and crucify him in Claremont and Marc Silvestri's Uncanny X-Men #251.

Silvestri's artwork for Uncanny X-Men #251, which features Wolverine's crucifixion on a giant X, has been referenced in two different X-Men movies. James Mangold discussed the cover's influence on the final shot of Logan with Empire, where Laura turns the cross on Logan's grave sideways to represent an X:

“There’s a fabulous piece of artwork on the cover of an old 'X-Men' comic with Wolverine pinned almost like Christ to an X aboard a mound of green skulls. So I can’t take credit for conflating the crucifix and the cross. I’m a filmmaker, so I want it to not be words. You’re looking for this gesture to exit, and we’ve done enough words at this point, and that’s as much as I can tell you where it came from.”

Deadpool & Wolverine has a more direct homage to the cover. In a montage featuring various versions of Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) stumbles across a Wolverine who's been crucified, and it greatly resembles the artwork from the comics.

Donald Pierce Has a Connection to an 'X-Men ’97' Villain

Pierce continues to try and take over the Hellfire Club, until Shaw severely damages him. He also plays a major role in the Young X-Men comic by Marc Guggenheim, disguising himself as Cyclops and manipulating a young squad of X-Men to go after the New Mutants. Pierce would soon find himself under the thrall of the Prime Sentinel Bastion (who recently played a major role in X-Men '97). Bastion uses his technopathic powers to enhance Pierce and other anti-mutant figures, launching a full-on assault against mutantkind. Pierce seemed to meet his end at the hands of Cyclops, but later returned to continue battling the X-Men and other heroes in the Marvel Universe.

While Pierce doesn't have a connection to the Hellfire Club in Logan, he still proves to be a ruthless anti-mutant hunter, as he tortures Caliban (Stephan Merchant) into helping him track down Logan and is willing to hurt mutant children to draw Logan out. But much like his comic book counterpart, Pierce gets his comeuppance when the children turn on him and use their powers to kill him. Holbrook's slimy performance makes Pierce all the more hateable, resulting in a compelling game of cat and mouse throughout Logan.

