Logan Lerman, Asa Butterfield to Play Famed Politicians in ‘College Republicans’

Hot off of Amazon’s hit series Hunters, Logan Lerman has signed on to star opposite Asa Butterfield in the political drama College Republicans, which is finally heading to the big screen after topping the Black List in 2010.

Deadline reports that the project has newfound momentum now that James Schamus has signed on to direct the film, which follows a young Lee Atwater (Lerman) and Karl Rove (Butterfield) as they square off against a beautiful Republican operative for the chairmanship of the national College Republicans club in the summer of 1973.

Atwater was Rove’s untrustworthy campaign manager, and the two young men took a road trip through the South to secure votes by forming uneasy alliances with future Republican titans such as Paul Manafort, Roger Stone and Jeff Sessions — who Rove and Atwater don’t think twice about betraying when it serves their political needs.

Kristine Froseth (Looking for Alaska) will co-star as a composite character named Kate King who gives Atwater a taste of his own medicine, nearly bringing a humiliating end to his and Rove’s shared dream of victory. Regardless of how College Republicans ultimately ends, Rove and Atwater wound up getting the last laugh, as they went on to reshape the political landscape and help define the modern GOP.

Now, I know what you’re thinking. Just what we need right now — a movie about a dirty election, as if reality isn’t enough at the moment. But College Republicans has a long development history (Daniel Radcliffe and Dane DeHaan were once slated to play Atwater and Rove), and though the timing of this new incarnation is indeed a bit curious, it’s hard to argue with the new names involved, as Lerman and Butterfield are two of the more talented actors their age. Meanwhile, veteran screenwriter Schamus (The Ice Storm) impressed me with his Lerman-led directorial debut Indignation — adapting Philip Roth‘s work can be tricky — not to mention the many decisions he made while running Focus Features.

Schamus will produce the fact-based coming-of-age movie via his Symbolic Exchange banner along with Likely Story’s Anthony Bregman and Peter Cron, as well as Franklin Leonard of The Black List. Screenwriter Wes Jones (Billions) will serve as an executive producer alongside Ken Freimann. Production is expected to start next spring or summer.

Schamus recently produced The Assistant, which featured Froseth in a supporting role, and he also just signed on to co-write Justin Lin‘s banking drama Abacus. Meanwhile, Hunters was just renewed for a second season, and you can click here for more on that exciting news.