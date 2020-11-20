Logan Lerman is set to re-team with his Fury co-star and fellow Nazi-hunter Brad Pitt in Sony's action thriller Bullet Train, Collider has confirmed.

David Leitch is directing from a script by Zak Olkewicz, who adapted Kotaro Isaka's Japanese novel Maria Beetle. The contained story follows a group of assassins with conflicting motives aboard a fast-moving train in Tokyo.

The film boasts an impressive ensemble that includes Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Zazie Beetz, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Masi Oka and two-time Oscar nominee Michael Shannon. Collider also broke the news that Lady Gaga's deal to play a fun supporting role is all but closed.

Deadline broke the news of Lerman casting, reporting that his role is being kept under wraps, though part of me wonders if he might be playing Taylor-Johnson's younger brother.

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Kelly McCormick of 87North will produce Bullet Train along with Antoine Fuqua of Fuqua Films, whose Kat Samick will executive produce alongside Ryosuke Saegusa and Yuma Terada of CTB Inc. Sony's Brittany Morrissey will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Pitt clearly took a liking to Lerman while shooting David Ayer's tank movie Fury together, and Lerman took a page out of Pitt's playbook by following in the Inglourious Basterds star's footsteps and playing a Nazi hunter in the Amazon series Hunters. I'm excited for the return of that series, and I'm a big fan of his sensitive work in The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Indignation.

The cast of Bullet Train has really come together in a fun way, so give Sony credit for putting together a big action movie without the same old IP. To read our rankings of Pitt's best movies, click here.

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Undoing': Susanne Bier on Finding Improvised Moments While Directing Every Episode Plus: The joys of casting Hugh Grant against type.