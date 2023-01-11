Hunters star Logan Lerman has spoken about a gym encounter with Chris Hemsworth, who mistook him for a stuntman in his movie, Extraction 2. Lerman has revealed that he did not correct Hemsworth, taking the actor’s blunder as a compliment. During an interview on The Tonight Show with Hunters co-star Al Pacino (as first reported by Entertainment Weekly), Lerman revealed that Hemsworth thought he was someone else when the pair met at a gym in Prague.

“We’re filming out there [in Prague] and [Hunters] is an action show, so you have to continue working out and things like that, so I’d always go to the gym and I’d be stuck, just me and Chris Hemsworth,” Lerman explained about how the pair met, adding that he was self-conscious during the encounter before Hemsworth’s faux pas. “And there’s nothing more emasculating than working out next to Chris Hemsworth.” Despite the pair having seen each other a few times, Lerman went on to reveal he was surprised that he had no idea who he was: “We’re down there often and we start talking. And for some reason, he thought I was a stunt guy on his movie.”

Rather than explaining who he was, Lerman said he went along with Hemsworth’s false assumption in order not to embarrass him. “I never told him that I wasn’t. I just pretended like I was this stunt guy on his film showing up every day. I’m like, ‘Work was crazy yesterday in the prison set. Yeah, for sure. Definitely. I know what you mean,’” Lerman revealed. “He probably doesn’t know who I am. He has no idea.”

Whilst currently starring in the television series Hunters as Jonah Heidelbaum, Lerman has a long list of acting credits to his name. He is recognised for his role as titular character Percy Jackson in Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, as well as playing Charlie in The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

Created by David Weil, Hunters is set in 1977 in New York City, following the story of a troubled young Jewish man set on revenge. Taken in by a group of Nazi hunters, he joins the fight to stop the creation of a Fourth Reich by Nazi officials who have gone into hiding. The series premiered in 2020 with a second season set to air this month. Alongside Lerman, the series stars Pacino, Lena Olin, Jerrika Hinton, Carol Kane, Josh Radnor, Greg Austin, Tiffany Boone, Louis Ozawa, Kate Mulvany, and Jennifer Jason Leigh, among others.

Season 1 of Hunters is currently streaming on Prime Video with Season 2 set to premiere Friday, January 13. In the meantime, check out the official trailer for Season 2 below: