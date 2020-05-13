Logan Lerman Does Not Look Like John Hawkes’ Son in ‘End of Sentence’ Trailer

Gravitas Ventures has released a trailer for End of Sentence, a father-son drama starring John Hawkes (Contagion) and Logan Lerman (Hunters) even though, all due respect, Logan Lerman looks absolutely nothing like John Hawkes. That quibble aside, these two are both solid actors, so let’s find out what their movie is all about, shall we?

Lerman plays a young man who is released from prison and goes on a road trip to Ireland with his estranged father (Hawkes) to spread his mother’s ashes. Though the journey becomes a bit more than either of them bargained for, the two of them manage to reconnect along the way and pick up a pretty hitchhiker (Sarah Bolger) while they’re at it.

End of Sentence debuted at the Edinburgh International Film Festival last year, and marks the feature directorial debut of Elfar Adalsteins, who also produced the film with David Collins and Sigurjon Sighvatsson. Meanwhile, Michael Armbruster wrote the script, and Fantastic Beasts actor Ólafur Darri Ólafsson plays a supporting role as a police office.

Gravitas will release End of Sentence on VOD on May 29, so check out the trailer below and let me know in the comments section if you’d watch this film with your dad on Father’s Day. The indie distributor is also behind the excellent documentary Tread, which is on our list of the best new movies to watch on VOD, so click here for details on that movie and more recommendations.