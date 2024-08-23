Before starring in his third Knives Out movie next year, Daniel Craig has another film that's dominating streaming charts. Logan Lucky, the 2017 heist comedy starring Craig, Adam Driver, and Jim O'Heir, is currently the #6 most popular movie on Netflix. Logan Lucky narrowly beats out The Super Mario Bros. Movie and the first Minions film, while falling just short of The Emoji Movie and the recently added sports documentary, Untold: The Murder of Air McNair. In addition to Craig, Driver, and O'Heir, Logan Lucky also stars Channing Tatum, Riley Keough, and Katie Holmes, and the film boasts an incredibly impressive 92% rating from critics along with a 76% score from audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Logan Lucky was written by Jules Asner, and it is her only screenwriting credit in her career to this day. She did star in the 2001 comedy film Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, and also directed an episode of Hard Copy, the TV series which ran from 1989 to 1999. Logan Lucky was helmed by legendary director Steven Soderbergh, who is best known for his Oscar-winning effort in 2000's Traffic, the crime drama starring Michael Douglas, Benicio Del Toro, and Catherine Zeta-Jones. He was also nominated for Best director in the same year for his work with Erin Brockovich, and received a nomination for Best Screenplay for Sex, Lies, and Videotape in 1989. Soderbergh's most recent films include Magic Mike's Last Dance, No Sudden Move, and Let Them All Talk.

What Are the 'Logan Lucky's Cast Most Famous Projects?

Craig will always be best known for his role as 007 in the James Bond movies, but he's also made noise as the famous detective Benoit Blanc in Rian Johnson's whodunnit murder mystery series, Knives Out. As for Driver, his most famous role is Kylo Ren, son of Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, but he has also been nominated for two Oscars for his work in BlacKkKlansman and Marriage Story. Tatum is inseparable from his roles with Jonah Hill in 21 and 22 Jump Street, but he recently got to live out a life-long dream by playing Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Logan Lucky, now streaming on Netflix.

